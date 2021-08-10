Amarinder Singh Wants Sonia Gandhi to ‘Rein in Sidhu’ As His Digs Won’t Bode Well for Party

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday met interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi expressing his “angst” over the repeated targeting of his government by newly appointed state party chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. This was the first meeting between the two after Sidhu took over as the state party president last month. The meeting lasted for an hour.

Though in-charge of party affairs for Punjab, Harish Rawat, told the media that the two leaders discussed the forthcoming state assembly elections, but sources said that Capt Amarinder expressed his annoyance over the attacks by Sidhu during his meetings with leaders and workers across the state.

“There is no rift between the two. The chief minister apprised the president of the steps taken by the chief minister with regards to PPAs, crackdown on drug mafia and other state issues,’’ Rawat told the media.

Sources said Amarinder told the party president that Sidhu needed to be reined in as his continued attacks on government would not augur well for the party ahead of the state assembly elections.

Sources further said that a cabinet reshuffle was also discussed between the two. “The rejig is going to be a difficult exercise given the dynamics between the CM and PCC chief. That is why a detailed discussion is a must to incorporate all sides in the process,’’ said a Congress leader.

Amarinder Singh’s media advisor, Raveen Thukral, meanwhile tweeted quoting the chief minister that the meeting with Sonia Gandhi was “satisfying”.

“Met @INCIndia president #SoniaGandhi ji in Delhi this evening to discuss various state related issues. Spent an extremely satisfying one hour with her.”

Ahead of the meeting with Sonia Gandhi, Amarinder had detailed discussions with poll strategist Prashant Kishor, who had recently resigned from his post as the advisor to the chief minister.

The Punjab chief minister had also held meetings with state-level leaders before heading to Delhi, apprising them of the steps he had taken with respect to the forthcoming state assembly elections. He also reportedly told the state leaders that the charges that his government had not done enough work were “motivated” in nature.

