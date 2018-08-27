English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Amartya Sen Losing Touch With Reality, Says BJP; Trinamool Comes to Nobel Laureate’s Defence
Nobel laureate Amartya Sen had called for an alignment of non-BJP, non-communal forces for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, triggering a sharp response from the saffron party.
File photo of Nobel laureate Amartya Sen. (PTI)
Kolkata: The BJP on Sunday accused Amartya Sen of “misleading the people”, a day after the Nobel laureate called for an alignment of non-BJP, non-communal forces for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
"Intellectuals like Sen, who had always professed Left ideology, are losing touch with reality. Sen had said CPI(M) is getting invisible. Nothing can be truer than this, nothing can be truer than the fact that people like Sen, a Marxist, have little relevance in the present times," West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh told reporters on the sidelines of a party programme.
On Sen's call for defeating BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP leader said people like him have always taken the society on the wrong path. "He had always given wrong direction to the society, it is no surprise he is again doing the same thing," Ghosh said.
Sharply reacting to Ghosh's diatribe against Sen, Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee said, "One has to be a reader of books to acquire the right to speak on Amartya Sen."
Chatterjee said, "Those people, who wield lathis at processions, should refrain from making comments on a person of Sen's stature as they can't appreciate the words spoken by an erudite person like him."
Criticising the BJP government at the Centre, Sen had said that a party having got 31 per cent votes and ill motives in politics came to power in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.
(With PTI inputs)
