Amartya Sen's Comment on Modi Govt Purely Political: Bengal BJP

The BJP’s West Bengal unit on Saturday hit out at Nobel laureate Amartya Sen for his remarks that the Narendra Modi government’s schizophrenia led to the Covid-19 ravage, claiming that the economist’s attack was purely political. State BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya also said that he cannot keep on criticising the government in front of the entire world.

At a programme in Mumbai on late Friday evening, Sen had said that India’s “confused" government focused on taking credit for its actions, rather than working to restrict the spread of COVID-19, resulting in schizophrenia that led to massive troubles. “I’m not that arrogant to state that Sen has grown old and requires counselling. But we must not forget his comments before Modi became the PM. Whatever he has spoken against the PM and the central government are purely political," Bhattacharya told reporters.

He can give suggestions, as well as say things as everyone has that right in a democratic country, the state BJP spokesperson said. India was better placed to fight the pandemic because of its pharma manufacturing prowess and also higher immunity levels, the noted economist had said while speaking at an event organised by the Rashtra Seva Dal.

Sen’s remarks came in the backdrop of the second wave of the pandemic seeing the number of officially reported cases topping over 4 lakh a day and over 4,500 deaths daily.

