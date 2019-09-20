Amazed at What PM is Ready to Do for a Stock Market Bump Ahead of 'Howdy Modi', Says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said he is amazed at what Prime Minister Narendra Modi is ready to do for a stock market bump ahead of his 'HowdyModi' event in Houston, which he termed as the world's most expensive event ever.

He said no event can hide the reality of the economic "mess" 'Howdy Modi' has driven India into.

"Amazing what PM is ready to do for a stock market bump during his Howdy Indian Economy jamboree.

Amazing what PM is ready to do for a stock market bump during his #HowdyIndianEconomy jamboree. At + 1.4 Lakh Crore Rs. the Houston event is the world's most expensive event, ever! But, no event can hide the reality of the economic mess “HowdyModi” has driven India into. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 20, 2019

The Congress leader's attack comes after the government announced slashing of corporate tax rates for companies by almost 10 per cent to 25.17 per cent to bring them at par with Asian rivals such as China and South Korea, as it looked to boost demand and investments.

Battling a six-year low economic growth and a 45-year high unemployment rate, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the step two-and-half-months after presenting her maiden Budget, that was hailed as "development-friendly" and "future-oriented".

Sitharaman announced fiscal measures that will cost the government Rs 1.45 lakh crore in revenue annually.

In the fourth phase of post-budget economic stimulus measures, Sitharaman cut base corporate tax for existing companies to 22 per cent from current 30 per cent and for new manufacturing firms, incorporated after October 1, 2019 and starting operations before March 31, 2023, to 15 per cent from current 25 per cent.

