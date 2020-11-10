Ambah Assembly By-election Results Live Updates

Votes cast for the bypolls in the Ambah Assembly constituency in the state of Madhya Pradesh are being counted on November 10, 2020.

Ambah is one of the 28 seat(s) in the state of Madhya Pradesh where bye-elections are being held. Bypolls for Ambah was conducted along with the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

There are 15 candidates contesting in the 2020 by-polls for the Ambah seat. This is a Scheduled Caste constituency. Full list of candidates contesting from Ambah constituency: Kamlesh Jatav (Bharatiya Janata Party), Bhanupratap Singh Sakhawar (Bahujan Samaj Party), Satyaprakash Sakhawar (Indian National Congress), Matadeen (Independent), Rahul Kumar (Independent), Vinod Kumar (Independent), Satish Khatik (Independent), Abhinav Chhari (Monty Chhari) (Independent), Amar (Independent), Dr Bacharam Kaushal (Independent), Bhoopendra Singh Indoliya (Independent), Pramod Kumar Kori (Jan Adhikar Party), Patiram Kori (Rashtriya Vanchit Party), Bansi Lal Jatav (Samajwadi Party), Rakesh Nat Nagar (Samata Samadhan Party)

Track the live results of all the 59 state Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat here. Lok Sabha by-poll was held for one seat in Bihar and Assembly by-polls were held in 58 Vidhan Sabha seats across 11 states: Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Manipur, Nagaland, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Telangana. One candidate has been elected unopposed in Manipur.