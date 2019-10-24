Ambala Cantt Election Results 2019 Live Updates (अंबाला कैंट, Ambala Cantonment): Anil Vij of BJP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

4. Ambala Cantt ( ( Ambala Cantonment) ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ambala district of Haryana and is part of Ambala Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.64% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.75%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 1,96,870 eligible electors, of which 1,04,774 were male, 92,090 female and 6 voters of the third gender. A total of 869 service voters had also registered to vote.

Ambala Cantt Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 2802 50.95% Anil Vij LEADING IND 2118 38.52% Chitra Sarwara INC 455 8.27% Venu Singla NOTA 62 1.13% Nota BSP 27 0.49% Rajesh Kumar BJSP(M) 25 0.45% Lakhbir Singh LKSK(P) 10 0.18% Shailendar Kumar

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 1,74,704 eligible electors, of which 93,142 were male, 81,562 female and 6 voters of the third gender. A total of 869 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,47,434.

Ambala Cantt has an elector sex ratio of 878.94.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Anil Vij of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 15462 votes which was 12.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.49% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Anil Vij of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 6338 votes which was 6.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.21% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 4. Ambala Cantt Assembly segment of Ambala Lok Sabha constituency. Ambala Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 13 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 62%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 72.63%, while it was 67.84 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -10.63%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 191 polling stations in 4. Ambala Cantt constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 177.

Extent: 4. Ambala Cantt constituency comprises of the following areas of Ambala district of Haryana: PCs Panjokhara and mandhaur of Ambala City KC, PCs Babyal, Kardhan and Bara of Ambala Cantt. KC, Ambala Sadar (Municipal Council) and Ambala Cantt. (CB) of Ambala Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Ambala Cantt is: 30.3606 76.8459.

