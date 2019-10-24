Take the pledge to vote

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

0/288 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ YSRCP+ TDP+ INC+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats

Haryana Assembly Elections

0/90 Seats ((145 Seats to Win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ BJD+ OTH
Wins + Leads 0 0 0 0
+/- 2014 +0 -0 -0 +0
All Seats
2-min read

Ambala City Election Results 2019 Live Updates (अंबाला सिटी): Aseem Goel of BJP Leads

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ambala City (अंबाला सिटी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub |

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:08 AM IST
LiveStatus

Party
Candidate Name Refresh Data refresh
BJP
Aseem Goel
LEADING

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Detailed Results
Ambala City Election Results 2019 Live Updates (अंबाला सिटी): Aseem Goel of BJP Leads
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Ambala City (अंबाला सिटी) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

5. Ambala City (अंबाला सिटी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Ambala district of Haryana and is part of Ambala Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.14% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.75%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,54,149 eligible electors, of which 1,33,524 were male, 1,20,618 female and 7 voters of the third gender. A total of 706 service voters had also registered to vote.

Ambala City Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
20434
41.33%
Aseem Goel
IND
16820
34.02%
Nirmal Singh
INC
7654
15.48%
Jasbir Singh
JJP
2074
4.20%
Harpal Singh
BSP
863
1.75%
Ravinder Singh
NOTA
596
1.21%
Nota
AAP
389
0.79%
Anshul Kumar Aggarwal
IND
199
0.40%
Nirmal Singh
LKSK(P)
188
0.38%
Sharan Pal Sachdeva
IND
124
0.25%
Yogesh Kumar
IND
97
0.20%
Rajesh Pahuja

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,28,573 eligible electors, of which 1,20,601 were male, 1,07,972 female and 7 voters of the third gender. A total of 706 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 1,87,813.

Ambala City has an elector sex ratio of 903.34.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, Aseem Goel of BJP won in this seat by defeating the HJCPV candidate by a margin of 23252 votes which was 14.4% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37.29% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Venod Sharma of INC won in this seat by defeating the SAD candidate by a margin of 35550 votes which was 27.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 52.77% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 5. Ambala City Assembly segment of Ambala Lok Sabha constituency. Ambala Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 14 contestants and in 2009 elections 9 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Haryana state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 60.5%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 70.65%, while it was 70.05 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -10.15%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 250 polling stations in 5. Ambala City constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 226.

Extent: 5. Ambala City constituency comprises of the following areas of Ambala district of Haryana: PCs Ghel, Sonda, manakpur, Suba Akbarpur, Patti mehar and Jalbera of Ambala City KC, Ambala City (Municipal Council), Naggal KC, PCs Balana, Sullar and Bhano Kheri of Balana KC of Ambala Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Ambala City is: 30.2911 76.7132.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Ambala City results.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
