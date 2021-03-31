Ambalapuzha Candidate List: Key Contests in Ambalapuzha Assembly Constituency of Kerala

Ambalapuzha Assembly constituency in Alappuzha district of Kerala goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Ambalapuzha seat is part of the Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Travancore region of Kerala.

In the 2016 Assembly elections G.Sudhakaran of CPM won from this seat beating Shaik.P.Harriz of JDU by a margin of 22,621 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections G.Sudhakaran of CPM won from this this constituency defeating Adv.M.Liju of INC by a margin of 16,580 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Alappuzha Parliamentary constituency INC was ahead in the Ambalapuzha Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Ambalappuzha constituency are: H. Salam of CPI(M), M. Liju of CONG, Anoop Antony Joseph of BJP