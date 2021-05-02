Ambalapuzha Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Ambalapuzha Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

105. Ambalapuzha (अम्बालप्पुज़्हा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Travancore region and Alappuzha district of Kerala. It shares a border with . Ambalapuzha is part of 15. Alappuzha Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.5%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 96.26%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,78,623 eligible electors, of which 86,432 were male, 92,191 female and registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ambalapuzha in 2021 is 1067.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,68,949 eligible electors, of which 81,188 were male, 87,761 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Kerala Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,46,890 eligible electors, of which 70,608 were male, 76,282 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ambalapuzha in 2016 was 643. In 2011, there were 521.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Kerala Assembly elections, G.Sudhakaran of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Shaik.P.Harriz of JDU by a margin of 22,621 votes which was 16.97% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 47.32% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, G.Sudhakaran of CPIM won in this seat defeating Adv.M.Liju of INC by a margin of 16,580 votes which was 14.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 54.48% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in 105. Ambalapuzha Assembly segment of Alappuzha Lok Sabha constituency. INC won the Alappuzha Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and CPIM won the Alappuzha Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections from Ambalapuzha are: Anoop Antony Joseph (BJP), Liju M (INC), H Salam (CPIM), Thahir (SDPOI), Subaida (SUCOIC), Subhadramani (WPOI)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.78%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 78.92%, while it was 79.68% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Kerala Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 105. Ambalapuzha constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 133. In 2011 there were 130 polling stations.

EXTENT:

105. Ambalapuzha constituency comprises of the following areas of Alappuzha district of Kerala: Alappuzha Municipality Wards no. 20 to 44 and Ambalappuzha North, Ambalappuzha South, Punnapra North, Punnapra South and Purakkad Panchayats in Ambalappuzha Taluk.. It shares an inter-state border with Alappuzha.

The total area covered by Ambalapuzha is 85 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ambalapuzha is: 9°24’05.0"N 76°21’53.6"E.

