Ambasamudram Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Ambasamudram Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

225. Ambasamudram (अम्बसमुद्रम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South region and Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Kerala (Kolam, Thiruvanathpuram Districts). Ambasamudram is part of 38. Tirunelveli Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.62%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 82.92%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,44,658 eligible electors, of which 1,18,732 were male, 1,25,922 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ambasamudram in 2021 is 1061.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,35,065 eligible electors, of which 1,14,569 were male, 1,20,495 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,93,734 eligible electors, of which 96,275 were male, 97,459 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ambasamudram in 2016 was 200. In 2011, there were 182.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, R. Murugaiah Pandian of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Avudaiappan. R of DMK by a margin of 13,166 votes which was 7.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 45.8% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, E Subaya of AIADMK won in this seat defeating R Avudaiappan of DMK by a margin of 24,609 votes which was 16.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 55.11% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 225. Ambasamudram Assembly segment of Tirunelveli Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Tirunelveli Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Tirunelveli Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 20 contestants and there were 14 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Ambasamudram are: R Avudaiappan (DMK), E Subaya (AIADMK), Manimaran (BSP), C Ganesan (MNM), Shenbaga Valli (NTK), C Rani Ranjitham (AMMK), S Lakshmanan (VTVTK), Abdul Majeeth (IND), Arunachalam (IND), S Ganesan (IND), M Gavaskar (IND), J Rajesh Dharmasingh Pandian (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 72.03%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 73.13%, while it was 75.08% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 225. Ambasamudram constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 288. In 2011 there were 240 polling stations.

EXTENT:

225. Ambasamudram constituency comprises of the following areas of Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu: Ambasamudram Taluk (Part) Terku Ariyanayakipuram, Udaiyamartandapuram, Giriyammalpuram, Thenthiruppuvanam, Manapaaranallur, Harikesavanallur, Tiruppudaimarudur, Athalanallur, Sattupathu, Ayan Thiruvaleeswaram, Mannarkovil, Brahmadesam, Vagaikulam, Adaiya Karungulam, Ekambarapuram, Kodarangulam, Vellanguli, Vadakku Karukurichi, Kuniyur, Pudukkudi, Therku Viravanallur, Therku Kallidaikurichi, Pappankulam (South), Ayansingampatti, Vairavikulam, Zamin Singampatti, Singampatti Zamindar Forest, Malaiyankulam, Thiruviruthanpuli, Poongudaiyarkulam, Karisalpatti, Ulagankulam, Papanasam R.F. and Venkatrengapuram villages. Ambasamudram (TP), Vikramasingapuram (TP), Sivanthipuram (CT), Kalladaikurichi (TP), Veeravanallur (TP), Cheranmahadevi (TP), Pathamadai (TP), Melacheval (TP), Gopalasamudram (TP) and Manimutharu (TP).. It shares an inter-state border with Tirunelveli.

The total area covered by Ambasamudram is 952 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ambasamudram is: 8°40’29.6"N 77°23’17.9"E.

