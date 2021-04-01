Ambattur Candidate List: Key Contests in Ambattur Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Ambattur Assembly constituency in THIRUVALLUR district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Ambattur seat is part of the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Chennai region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Alexander V of ADMK won from this seat beating Aassan Maulaana of INC by a margin of 17,498 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Vedhachalam. S of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Ranaganathan. B of DMK by a margin of 22,717 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Sriperumbudur Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Ambattur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Ambattur constituency are: V. Alexander of AIADMK, Joseph Samuel of DMK, S. Vedachalam of AMMK, S. Vaitheeswaran of MNM, Anbu Thenarasu of NTK