Ambattur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Ambattur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

8. Ambattur (अंबात्तुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Ambattur is part of 5. Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.35%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.82%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 3,84,235 eligible electors, of which 1,92,029 were male, 1,92,112 female and 94 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ambattur in 2021 is 1000.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 3,59,345 eligible electors, of which 1,80,768 were male, 1,78,474 female and 103 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,64,960 eligible electors, of which 1,36,076 were male, 1,28,884 female and 30 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ambattur in 2016 was 109. In 2011, there were 105.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Alexander V of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Aassan Maulaana of INC by a margin of 17,498 votes which was 7.62% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 41.1% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Vedhachalam. S of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Ranaganathan. B of DMK by a margin of 22,717 votes which was 12.19% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 53.3% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 8. Ambattur Assembly segment of Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Sriperumbudur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Sriperumbudur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 23 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 28 contestants and there were 16 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Ambattur are: V Alexander (AIADMK), R Radha (NCP), Joseph Samuel (DMK), R Anbu Thenarasan (NTK), S Veena (AMAK), S Vedhachalam (AMMK), S Vaitheswaran (MNM), M S Arumugam (IND), N Ganesan (IND), A S Kesavan (IND), G Srinivasan (IND), G Soma Sundaram (IND), P Dhanraj (IND), Narmada Nandhakumar (IND), Bharadan (IND), K Bharathi (IND), S Praveen (IND), A R Murugavel (IND), T Muniandi (IND), Ravi (IND), C Raghul (IND), G Vijayakumar (IND), T Joseph Samuvel Santhakumar (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 62.01%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 63.93%, while it was 70.59% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 8. Ambattur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 322. In 2011 there were 267 polling stations.

EXTENT:

8. Ambattur constituency comprises of the following areas of Thiruvallur district of Tamil Nadu: Ambattur Taluk (Part) Ambattur (M) (Part) Ambattur (M) - Ward No. 1 to 34 and 37 to 51.. It shares an inter-state border with Thiruvallur.

The total area covered by Ambattur is 36 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ambattur is: 13°06’35.6"N 80°10’12.7"E.

