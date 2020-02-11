Ambedkar Nagar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Ambedkar Nagar (अंबेडकरनगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Delhi region and South district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the South Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Ambedkar Nagar is part of 7. South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 31.21%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.6%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Lower Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,57,034 eligible electors, of which 83,771 were male, 73,241 female and 22 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ambedkar Nagar in 2020 is 874.3.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Ambedkar Nagar, there are a total of 2786 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,39,676 eligible electors, of which 76,191 were male, 63,410 female and 7 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,24,523 eligible electors, of which 67,948 were male, 56,508 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,22,869 eligible electors, of which 67,493 were male, 55,337 female.

The number of service voters in Ambedkar Nagar in 2015 was 68. In 2013, there were 67 and in 2008 there were 39.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Ajay Dutt of AAP won in this seat by defeating Ashok Kumar of BJP by a margin of 42,460 votes which was 43.58% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 68.39% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Ashok Kumar of AAP won in this seat defeating Khushi Ram Chunar of BJP by a margin of 11,670 votes which was 13.66% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 42.42% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Ch Prem Singh of INC won in this seat defeating Suresh Chand of BJP by a margin of 4,837 votes which was 6.86% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 43.19% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 48. Ambedkar Nagar Assembly segment of South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri won the South Delhi Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP got the most votes this Assembly segment and AAP won the South Delhi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 4 contestants. In 2013, 9 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 6 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Ambedkar Nagar are: Ajay Dutt (AAP), Khushiram Chunar (BJP), Yaduraj Choudhary (INC), Satish (BSP), Naresh Kumar Chandaliya (RJAP), Rashmi Raikwar (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 64.03%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 69.8%, while it was 68.68% in 2013. In 2008, 57.42% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -5.77%.

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 140 polling stations in 48. Ambedkar Nagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 140. In 2013 there were 140 polling stations and in 2008, there were 136.

Extent:

48. Ambedkar Nagar constituency comprises of the following areas of South district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 59 (Part) EB No. 5-70 and 94-140 Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 61 Ward No. 61 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 62 (Part) EB No. 69-133. 3 municipal wards (Madangir, Pushp Vihar, Khanpur) of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Ambedkar Nagar is 7.38 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110017, 110062, 110080

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Ambedkar Nagar is: 28°28'55.6"N 77°13'27.5"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Ambedkar Nagar results.

