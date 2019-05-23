Ambedkar Nagar Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Ambedkar Nagar Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME PSP(L) -- -- Premnath Nishad HND -- -- Parshuram Patel SJP -- -- Mastram Kori SBSP -- -- Rakesh VPI -- -- Ram Singar MAP -- -- Ashutosh BPHP -- -- Ayodhya BMP -- -- Sushila Dinkar IND -- -- Taigar Ramnihor Patel 'Ratnashah' Nota -- -- Nota BSP -- -- Ritesh Pandey BJP -- -- Mukut Bihari

55. Ambedkar Nagar is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Poorvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 23.44% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.03%. The estimated literacy level of Ambedkar Nagar is 71.8%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1769675 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 6 on Sunday, May 12, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Hariom of BJP won in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 1,39,429 votes which was 13.48% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 41.77% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Rakesh Pandey of BSP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the SP candidate by a margin of 22,736 votes which was 2.80% of the total votes polled. BSP had a vote share of 31.97% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 22 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 60.18% and in 2009, the constituency registered 54.3% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Ambedkar Nagar was: Hariom (BJP) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,23,552 men, 7,95,143 women and 79 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Ambedkar Nagar is: 26.4697 82.8459Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अंबेडकर नगर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); আম্বেদকর নগর, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); आंबेडकर नगर, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); આંબેડકરનગર, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); அம்பேத்கர் நகர், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); అంబేద్కర్ నగర్, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಅಂಬೇಡ್ಕರ್ ನಗರ್, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); അംബേക്കർനഗ‌ർ, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).