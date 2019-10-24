Ambegaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates (आंबेगाव): Dilip Dattatray Walse Patil of NCP Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

196. Ambegaon (आंबेगाव), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West Maharashtra region and Pune district of Maharashtra and is part of Shirur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Semi-Urban (General) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.71% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 14.12%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.15%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,83,483 eligible electors, of which 1,46,247 were male, 1,37,235 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 651 service voters had also registered to vote.

Ambegaon Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME NCP 56185 63.17% Dilip Dattatray Walse Patil LEADING SS 30217 33.97% Bankhele Rajaram Bhivsen IND 995 1.12% Anita Shantaram Gabhale NOTA 807 0.91% Nota BSP 498 0.56% Ravindra Baburao Chavan BNS(P) 125 0.14% Sanjay Laxman Padwal RTRP 122 0.14% Vishal Popat Dhokale

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,70,133 eligible electors, of which 1,41,197 were male, 1,28,936 female and 1 voters of the third gender. A total of 651 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,49,218.

Ambegaon has an elector sex ratio of 938.38.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dilip Dattatray Walse Patil of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 58154 votes which was 30% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 62.03% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Diliprao Dattatry Walse Patil of NCP won in this seat by defeating the SS candidate by a margin of 37349 votes which was 21.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 58.17% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, NCP got the most votes and the in the 196. Ambegaon Assembly segment of Shirur Lok Sabha constituency. Shirur Parliament seat was won by NCP.

Number of contestants: A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 9 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 69%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 71.76%, while it was 68.88 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -2.76%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 336 polling stations in 196. Ambegaon constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 309.

Extent: 196. Ambegaon constituency comprises of the following areas of Pune district of Maharashtra: Ambegaon Tehsil, Shirur Tehsil (Part) - Revenue Circle Pabal, Taklihaji, Shirur (excluding Shirur and Karanjawane Sazas).

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Ambegaon is: 18.9563 73.9313.

