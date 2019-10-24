Ambernath Election Results 2019 Live Updates (अंबरनाथ): Dr. Kinikar Balaji Pralhad of Shiv Sena Leads

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

140. Ambernath (अंबरनाथ), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Mumbai-Thane region and Thane district of Maharashtra and is part of Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Urban (Scheduled Caste) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.67% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 2.71%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.53%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 3,12,661 eligible electors, of which 1,68,408 were male, 1,44,237 female and 16 voters of the third gender. A total of 100 service voters had also registered to vote.

Ambernath Election Results 2019 Results PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME SS 3892 100.00% Dr. Kinikar Balaji Pralhad LEADING BVA -- 0.00% Rajaram Vasant Jadhav NCP -- 0.00% Pravin Motiram Kharat IND -- 0.00% Raju Komrayya Deekonda IND -- 0.00% Rambhau Mahadev Tayade IND -- 0.00% Yatin Dattatray More BMKP -- 0.00% Vinod Manohar Salve INC -- 0.00% Rohit Chandrakant Salve IND -- 0.00% Kamlakar Nagorao Suryavanshi IND -- 0.00% Gaikwad Ramesh Kondiba SFB(c) -- 0.00% Deepak Chandrabhan Gade IND -- 0.00% Apeksha Dalavi MNS -- 0.00% Sumedh Hiraman Bhawar VBA -- 0.00% Dhananjay Bhimrao Surve IND -- 0.00% Dilip Madhavrao Jagtap NOTA -- 0.00% Nota BSP -- 0.00% Dr. Dhammdeep Hemraj Ganvir IND -- 0.00% Jayesh Balaram Jadhav

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 3,44,155 eligible electors, of which 1,86,415 were male, 1,57,725 female and 16 voters of the third gender. A total of 100 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,92,804.

Ambernath has an elector sex ratio of 856.47.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Dr Balaji Kinikar of SS won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 2041 votes which was 1.49% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 34.4% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Dr Balaji Kinikar of SS won in this seat by defeating the NCP candidate by a margin of 19979 votes which was 17.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. SS had a vote share of 44.66% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, SS got the most votes and the in the 140. Ambernath Assembly segment of Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency. Kalyan Parliament seat was won by SS.

Number of contestants: A total of 17 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 18 contestants and in 2009 elections 11 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 42.32%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 39.71%, while it was 38.6 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is 2.61%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 303 polling stations in 140. Ambernath constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 310.

Extent: 140. Ambernath constituency comprises of the following areas of Thane district of Maharashtra: Ambernath Tehsil (Part), Revenue Circle Ambernath (Rural), and Ambernath (MC), Ulhasnagar Tehsil (Part), Ulhasnagar (Municipal Corporation) (Part) - Ward No14 to 22 and 44 to 51.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Ambernath is: 19.2043 73.1979.

