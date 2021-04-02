Ambur Candidate List: Key Contests in Ambur Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Ambur Assembly constituency in VELLORE district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Ambur seat is part of the Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the North Tamil Nadu region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Balasubramani,R.(E) of ADMK won from this seat beating Nazeer Ahmed,V.R. of MAMAK by a margin of 28,006 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Aslam Basha.A of MAMAK won from this this constituency defeating Vijay Elanchezian.J of INC by a margin of 5,091 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Vellore Parliamentary constituency 0 was ahead in the Ambur Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Ambur constituency are: K. Nazar Mohammed of AIADMK, A. C. Vilwanathan of DMK, ASA. Umar Farooq of SDPI, S. Raja of AISMK, Mehrunisha of NTK