Ambur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Ambur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

48. Ambur (अम्बुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Vellore district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with Andhra Pradesh (Chittor District). Ambur is part of 8. Vellore Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.39%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.65%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,37,993 eligible electors, of which 1,15,412 were male, 1,22,555 female and 26 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Ambur in 2021 is 1062.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,12,306 eligible electors, of which 1,04,257 were male, 1,08,048 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,76,519 eligible electors, of which 87,896 were male, 88,623 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Ambur in 2016 was 60. In 2011, there were 452.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Balasubramani,R.(E) of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Nazeer Ahmed,V.R. of MAMAK by a margin of 28,006 votes which was 17.39% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 49.16% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Aslam Basha.A of MAMAK won in this seat defeating Vijay Elanchezian.J of INC by a margin of 5,091 votes which was 3.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. MAMAK had a vote share of 44.01% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 48. Ambur Assembly segment of Vellore Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Vellore Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Vellore Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 16 contestants and there were 11 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Ambur are: Nazar Mohamed K (AIADMK), Wazeer Ahmed J (BSP), Vilwanathan A C (DMK), Ashok Kumar C (AMPK), Umar Farook Asa (SDPOI), Kareem Basha A (RUC), Parthiban V (AIYDP), Mani S P (APEP), Maharunnisha (NTK), Raja S (MNM), Murugan L (IND), Rajinikanth P (IND), George V A (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.01%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 75.92%, while it was 77.72% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 48. Ambur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 242. In 2011 there were 203 polling stations.

EXTENT:

48. Ambur constituency comprises of the following areas of Vellore district of Tamil Nadu: Vellore Taluk (Part) Agraharam, Thollapalli, Guruvarajapalayam, Agaram, Arjathi, Palapadi, Nedumipalayam, Arimalai, Ramanayanikuppam, Kuppambattu, Veppankuppam, Kuppampalayam, Pakkampalayam, Pakkam, Chinnapallukuppam, Melpallipattu, Asanampattu, Thenpudipattu and Kallaparai villages. Vaniyambadi Taluk (Part) Vadapudupattu, Kilmurungai, Vengili, Kulithigi, Thottalam, Madanur, Koothambakkam, Agaramcheri, Gollamangalam, Pallikuppam, Palur, Thirumalaikuppam, Mittalam, Vengatasamudram, Karapattu, Kathavalam, Parasanapalli, Karumbur, Nayakaneri, Periyankuppam, Solur, Kammakrishnapalli, Kumaramangalam, Malayambattu, Thennambattu, Maniyarakuppam, Veerankuppam, Alankuppam, Kannadikuppam, Kammiyambattu, Nacharkuppam, Vinnamangalam, Minnur, Vadakarai, Melsanankuppam, Chinnapallikuppam, Eachampattu, Elayanagaram, Velathigamanibenta, Chinthagambenta, Madanancheri, Gollakuppam, Vadacheri, Bapanapalli, Chengilikuppam, Vellakkal and Girisamudram villages. Ambur (M).. It shares an inter-state border with Vellore.

The total area covered by Ambur is 586 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Ambur is: 12°45’27.0"N 78°45’27.0"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Ambur results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here