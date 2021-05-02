Amdanga Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Amdanga Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

102. Amdanga (अमडंगा), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South East Bengal region and North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Amdanga is part of 15. Barrackpore Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.16%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,42,158 eligible electors, of which 1,24,574 were male, 1,17,577 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Amdanga in 2021 is 944.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,16,064 eligible electors, of which 1,12,224 were male, 1,03,837 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,78,119 eligible electors, of which 94,080 were male, 83,825 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Amdanga in 2016 was 340. In 2011, there were 226.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Rafiqur Rahaman of TMC won in this seat by defeating Abdus Sattar of CPIM by a margin of 22,965 votes which was 11.94% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 50% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Rafiqur Rahaman of TMC won in this seat defeating Abdus Sattar of CPIM by a margin of 21,557 votes which was 13.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 53.79% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 102. Amdanga Assembly segment of Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Barrackpore Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Barrackpore Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 8 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Amdanga are: Joydev Manna (BJP), Rafiqur Rahaman (TMC), Shafique Ali (BSP), Goutam Biswas (SUCOIC), Jamal Uddin (RSMP), Sahajan Ali (USP), Hari Pada Biswas (LJP), Mafid Mondal (IND), Ranjit Santra (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 87.2%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 89.05%, while it was 91.12% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 331 polling stations in 102. Amdanga constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 244. In 2011 there were 218 polling stations.

EXTENT:

102. Amdanga constituency comprises of the following areas of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Amdanga 2. Dattapukur-I, Dattapukur-II and Kashimpur GPs of CDB Barasat-I. It shares an inter-state border with North 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Amdanga is 173 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Amdanga is: 22°49’57.7"N 88°30’05.8"E.

