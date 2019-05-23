Amethi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begins

live Status party name candidate name BJP Smriti Irani BJP Smriti Irani LEADING

Amethi Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Hemant Kumar Nota -- -- Nota IND -- -- Harun Rasheed IND -- -- Mo. Hasan Lahari IND -- -- Saritha S. Nair IND -- -- Suresh Kumar Shukla BMP -- -- Afajal Varis KMBS -- -- Gopal Swaroop Gandhi ARSP -- -- Pankaj Ramkumar Sing CPI -- -- Bas Deo Maurya MAP -- -- Prem Shankar JP (S) -- -- Nathu Ram BPHP -- -- Durgesh Singh IND -- -- Dr. U.P. Shivananda IND -- -- Shiv Kumar BHSKP -- -- Shiv Nandan Singh IND -- -- Gopal Prasad LGBP -- -- Shatrunjai Pratap Singh MNSP -- -- Ram Sidh Yadav RSAD -- -- Ram Milan IND -- -- Dinesh Kumar IND -- -- Dhurv Lal BJP -- -- Smriti Irani IND -- -- Vipin Yadav IND -- -- Lal Babu IND -- -- Ram Sajiwan IND -- -- Bhagwandeen INC -- -- Rahul Gandhi

37. Amethi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Avadh region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.61% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%. The estimated literacy level of Amethi is 63.62%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1718401 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,07,903 votes which was 12.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.72% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 34 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Rahul Gandhi of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 3,70,198 votes which was 57.25% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 71.78% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 52.39% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.16% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Amethi was: Rahul Gandhi (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,90,648 men, 7,79,148 women and 47 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Amethi is: 26.1573 81.8055Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अमेठी, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); আমেঠি, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); अमेठी, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); અમેઠી, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); அமேதி, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); అమేథీ, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಅಮೇಥಿ, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); അമേത്തി, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)