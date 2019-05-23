Amethi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi Trails.Smriti Irani Leads at 1:10 PM

live Status party name candidate name BJP Smriti Irani BJP Smriti Irani LEADING

Amethi Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 76792 48.14% Smriti Irani Leading INC 72019 45.15% Rahul Gandhi IND 1525 0.96% Dhurv Lal BMP 1057 0.66% Afajal Varis IND 1019 0.64% Ram Sajiwan IND 772 0.48% Dinesh Kumar Nota 741 0.46% Nota IND 723 0.45% Bhagwandeen IND 547 0.34% Gopal Prasad MNSP 515 0.32% Ram Sidh Yadav IND 405 0.25% Lal Babu BHSKP 333 0.21% Shiv Nandan Singh IND 304 0.19% Hemant Kumar LGBP 293 0.18% Shatrunjai Pratap Singh MAP 273 0.17% Prem Shankar KMBS 267 0.17% Gopal Swaroop Gandhi IND 242 0.15% Harun Rasheed RSAD 220 0.14% Ram Milan IND 216 0.14% Mo. Hasan Lahari CPI 194 0.12% Bas Deo Maurya ARSP 170 0.11% Pankaj Ramkumar Sing BPHP 167 0.10% Durgesh Singh IND 165 0.10% Vipin Yadav IND 142 0.09% Suresh Kumar Shukla JP (S) 137 0.09% Nathu Ram IND 109 0.07% Saritha S. Nair IND 91 0.06% Shiv Kumar IND 77 0.05% Dr. U.P. Shivananda

37. Amethi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Avadh region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.61% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%. The estimated literacy level of Amethi is 63.62%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1718401 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,07,903 votes which was 12.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.72% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 34 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Rahul Gandhi of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 3,70,198 votes which was 57.25% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 71.78% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 52.39% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.16% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Amethi was: Rahul Gandhi (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,90,648 men, 7,79,148 women and 47 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Amethi is: 26.1573 81.8055Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अमेठी, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); আমেঠি, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); अमेठी, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); અમેઠી, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); அமேதி, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); అమేథీ, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಅಮೇಥಿ, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); അമേത്തി, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)