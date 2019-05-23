English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amethi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi Trails.Smriti Irani Leads at 1:10 PM
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Amethi (अमेठी) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
37. Amethi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Avadh region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.61% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%. The estimated literacy level of Amethi is 63.62%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1718401 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,07,903 votes which was 12.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.72% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 34 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Rahul Gandhi of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 3,70,198 votes which was 57.25% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 71.78% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 52.39% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.16% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Amethi was: Rahul Gandhi (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,90,648 men, 7,79,148 women and 47 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Amethi Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Amethi is: 26.1573 81.8055
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अमेठी, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); আমেঠি, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); अमेठी, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); અમેઠી, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); அமேதி, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); అమేథీ, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಅಮೇಥಿ, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); അമേത്തി, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).
Amethi Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
76792
48.14%
Smriti Irani
INC
72019
45.15%
Rahul Gandhi
IND
1525
0.96%
Dhurv Lal
BMP
1057
0.66%
Afajal Varis
IND
1019
0.64%
Ram Sajiwan
IND
772
0.48%
Dinesh Kumar
Nota
741
0.46%
Nota
IND
723
0.45%
Bhagwandeen
IND
547
0.34%
Gopal Prasad
MNSP
515
0.32%
Ram Sidh Yadav
IND
405
0.25%
Lal Babu
BHSKP
333
0.21%
Shiv Nandan Singh
IND
304
0.19%
Hemant Kumar
LGBP
293
0.18%
Shatrunjai Pratap Singh
MAP
273
0.17%
Prem Shankar
KMBS
267
0.17%
Gopal Swaroop Gandhi
IND
242
0.15%
Harun Rasheed
RSAD
220
0.14%
Ram Milan
IND
216
0.14%
Mo. Hasan Lahari
CPI
194
0.12%
Bas Deo Maurya
ARSP
170
0.11%
Pankaj Ramkumar Sing
BPHP
167
0.10%
Durgesh Singh
IND
165
0.10%
Vipin Yadav
IND
142
0.09%
Suresh Kumar Shukla
JP (S)
137
0.09%
Nathu Ram
IND
109
0.07%
Saritha S. Nair
IND
91
0.06%
Shiv Kumar
IND
77
0.05%
Dr. U.P. Shivananda
