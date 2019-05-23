Amethi Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi Trails.Smriti Irani Leads at 11:50AM

live Status party name candidate name BJP Smriti Irani BJP Smriti Irani LEADING

Amethi Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME BJP 34667 51.23% Smriti Irani Leading INC 28377 41.93% Rahul Gandhi IND 649 0.96% Dhurv Lal BMP 472 0.70% Afajal Varis IND 433 0.64% Ram Sajiwan IND 345 0.51% Dinesh Kumar Nota 337 0.50% Nota IND 283 0.42% Bhagwandeen IND 237 0.35% Gopal Prasad MNSP 220 0.33% Ram Sidh Yadav IND 185 0.27% Lal Babu IND 144 0.21% Hemant Kumar KMBS 121 0.18% Gopal Swaroop Gandhi MAP 120 0.18% Prem Shankar LGBP 118 0.17% Shatrunjai Pratap Singh BHSKP 113 0.17% Shiv Nandan Singh CPI 102 0.15% Bas Deo Maurya RSAD 97 0.14% Ram Milan IND 94 0.14% Mo. Hasan Lahari IND 85 0.13% Harun Rasheed ARSP 80 0.12% Pankaj Ramkumar Sing BPHP 76 0.11% Durgesh Singh IND 64 0.09% Vipin Yadav IND 64 0.09% Suresh Kumar Shukla JP (S) 54 0.08% Nathu Ram IND 51 0.08% Saritha S. Nair IND 43 0.06% Shiv Kumar IND 42 0.06% Dr. U.P. Shivananda

37. Amethi is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Avadh region of Uttar Pradesh in North India. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.61% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%. The estimated literacy level of Amethi is 63.62%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1718401 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,07,903 votes which was 12.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.72% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 34 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Rahul Gandhi of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 3,70,198 votes which was 57.25% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 71.78% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 52.39% and in 2009, the constituency registered 45.16% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Amethi was: Rahul Gandhi (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 8,90,648 men, 7,79,148 women and 47 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Amethi is: 26.1573 81.8055Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अमेठी, उत्तर प्रदेश (Hindi); আমেঠি, উত্তর প্রদেশ (Bengali); अमेठी, उत्तर प्रदेश (Marathi); અમેઠી, ઉત્તરપ્રદેશ (Gujarati); அமேதி, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); అమేథీ, ఉత్తర ప్రదేశ్ (Telugu); ಅಮೇಥಿ, ಉತ್ತರ ಪ್ರದೇಶ (Kannada); അമേത്തി, ഉത്തർപ്രദേശ് (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)