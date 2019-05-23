Amethi LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Concedes Defeat Despite 3 Lakh Votes Yet to be Counted, Congratulates Smriti Irani for Stunning Upset

A Dynasty Falls: Rahul Gandhi Now Under Fire | From the Congress perspective, the outcome of the 2019 Lok Sabha election has one villain – Rahul Gandhi. From day one, Rahul appeared every bit a misfit, a reluctant leader who lacked hunger for power and an upper hand within the grand old party. With results still coming in, there are as many as 12 states where the Congress may not open its account!
The loss in Amethi constituency adds insult to injury, raising questions over Rahul Gandhi’s leadership and giving ammo to disgruntled allies like the JD(S).
Minutes after her rival conceded defeat, Smriti Irani tweeted saying, "Kaun kehta hain ki aasman se surakh nahi ho sakta."
कौन कहता है आसमां में सुराख नहीं हो सकता ...— Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 23, 2019
The Congress chief is addressing a press conference from the party headquarters in Delhi. "I had told in my campaign that the people are the masters and they have given their verdict. I would like to congratulate PM Modi. We have different ideologies, one is the BJP and one is the Congress's. I have to admit that it is the BJP which has won this time," he says.
Smriti Irani's Show of Confidence | BJP's Amethi candidate, who is leading from the seat, tweeted in jubilation. "TsuNamo TsunAMI NaMo 2.0" she said.
TsuNAMO TsunAMI— Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 23, 2019
NaMo 2.0
Dhanyawad Bharat #VijayiBharat
About Amethi's Electorate | This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.61% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%. The estimated literacy level of Amethi is 63.62%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 17,18,401 eligible electors. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on May 6.
Congress to Receive a Death Knell in Pocket Borough Amethi | One of the most interesting contests emerge from the Lok Sabha 2019 elections is the one between Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and BJP's Smriti Irani. Irani is leading by nearly 10,000 votes. So far, Gandhi has received 94,732 votes, while the Union minister has won 1,04,498 votes.
Mir Suhail/News18.com
Amethi is a Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency in Avadh region of Uttar Pradesh. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.61% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%. The estimated literacy level of Amethi is 63.62%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 17,18,401 eligible electors. The seat went to the polls in phase five on May 6, 2019.
In the 2014 general elections, Rahul Gandhi won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,07,903 votes which was 12.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. Congress had a vote share of 46.72% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 34 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Rahul emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 3,70,198 votes which was 57.25% of the total votes polled. Congress had a vote share of 71.78% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
