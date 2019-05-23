Amethi LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Concedes Defeat Despite 3 Lakh Votes Yet to be Counted, Congratulates Smriti Irani for Stunning Upset

The Congress chief is addressing a press conference from the party headquarters in Delhi. "I had told in my campaign that the people are the masters and they have given their verdict. I would like to congratulate PM Modi. We have different ideologies, one is the BJP and one is the Congress's. I have to admit that it is the BJP which has won this time," he says.

A Dynasty Falls: Rahul Gandhi Now Under Fire | From the Congress perspective, the outcome of the 2019 Lok Sabha election has one villain – Rahul Gandhi. From day one, Rahul appeared every bit a misfit , a reluctant leader who lacked hunger for power and an upper hand within the grand old party. With results still coming in, there are as many as 12 states where the Congress may not open its account!

Rahul Gandhi has conceded defeat against BJP’s Smriti Irani in Amethi who is leading over the Congress chief by around 30,300 votes with 13 more rounds of counting to go. Around 3,00,000 lakh votes are yet to be counted. Attempting to put up a brave face at a post-results press conference, Gandhi also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he respects the people’s mandate. Gandhi has bagged Kerala’s Wayanad constituency by a huge margin, but Amethi was a prestige battle for the Gandhi family which has held the bastion for decades in addition to Sonia Gandhi’s Rae Bareli constituency.The loss in Amethi constituency adds insult to injury, raising questions over Rahul Gandhi’s leadership and giving ammo to disgruntled allies like the JD(S).

Amethi is a Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency in Avadh region of Uttar Pradesh. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.61% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%. The estimated literacy level of Amethi is 63.62%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 17,18,401 eligible electors. The seat went to the polls in phase five on May 6, 2019.In the 2014 general elections, Rahul Gandhi won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,07,903 votes which was 12.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. Congress had a vote share of 46.72% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 34 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Rahul emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 3,70,198 votes which was 57.25% of the total votes polled. Congress had a vote share of 71.78% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.