Amethi LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Concedes Defeat Despite 3 Lakh Votes Yet to be Counted, Congratulates Smriti Irani for Stunning Upset

News18.com | May 23, 2019, 6:30 PM IST
Event Highlights

Rahul Gandhi has conceded defeat against BJP’s Smriti Irani in Amethi who is leading over the Congress chief by around 30,300 votes with 13 more rounds of counting to go. Around 3,00,000 lakh votes are yet to be counted. Attempting to put up a brave face at a post-results press conference, Gandhi also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said he respects the people’s mandate. Gandhi has bagged Kerala’s Wayanad constituency by a huge margin, but Amethi was a prestige battle for the Gandhi family which has held the bastion for decades in addition to Sonia Gandhi’s Rae Bareli constituency.

The loss in Amethi constituency adds insult to injury, raising questions over Rahul Gandhi’s leadership and giving ammo to disgruntled allies like the JD(S).
May 23, 2019 6:30 pm (IST)

A Dynasty Falls: Rahul Gandhi Now Under Fire |  From the Congress perspective, the outcome of the 2019 Lok Sabha election has one villain – Rahul Gandhi. From day one, Rahul appeared every bit a misfit, a reluctant leader who lacked hunger for power and an upper hand within the grand old party. With results still coming in, there are as many as 12 states where the Congress may not open its account!

May 23, 2019 6:22 pm (IST)

The votes polled in Amethi are still being tallied. BJP's Smriti Irani has remained in the lead with a margin of 38,000 votes. 

May 23, 2019 6:18 pm (IST)

Celebrations have begun outside Smriti Irani's residence. 

May 23, 2019 6:14 pm (IST)

Minutes after her rival conceded defeat, Smriti Irani tweeted saying, "Kaun kehta hain ki aasman se surakh nahi ho sakta."

May 23, 2019 5:58 pm (IST)

A three-time MP, Rahul Gandhi had first won the seat in 2004. He has now conceded defeat and handed the baton to rival BJP leader Smriti Irani even as 3,00,000 votes are still left to be counted. 

May 23, 2019 5:52 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi Concedes Defeat in Amethi | The Congress party chief has scripted history by conceding defeat in Amethi. "I hope she (Smriti Irani) looks after Amethi with love," Rahul Gandhi says. This is the first time since 1998 that a non-Congress party has won from the Uttar Pradesh seat. 

May 23, 2019 5:47 pm (IST)

The Congress chief is addressing a press conference from the party headquarters in Delhi. "I had told in my campaign that the people are the masters and they have given their verdict. I would like to congratulate PM Modi. We have different ideologies, one is the BJP and one is the Congress's. I have to admit that it is the BJP which has won this time," he says. 

May 23, 2019 5:44 pm (IST)

Smriti Irani Leads After Round 15 | After the fifteenth round of counting, BJP has claimed 2,75,972 votes. Rahul Gandhi is trailing at 2,45,743 votes.  The margin of victory is at 30,229 votes. 

May 23, 2019 5:31 pm (IST)

The saffron party is accelerating with a vote margin of 28,043. Rahul Gandhi is still in the second position with 2,65,792 votes. 

May 23, 2019 5:04 pm (IST)

From roadshows to rallies, here are visuals of Smriti Irani on the campaign trail. 

May 23, 2019 5:02 pm (IST)

BJP Soars Ahead at the Halfway Mark | The EC officials have just wound up Round 14 of counting. The BJP is still dominating with an increased margin of 21,601 votes. Smriti Irani has so far claimed 2,38,026 votes while Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has gotten 2,16,425 votes, 

May 23, 2019 4:47 pm (IST)

With the culmination of 12 rounds of counting, a total of 9,40,000 votes are now left to be counted. BJP's Smriti Irani has maintained the lead. 

May 23, 2019 4:38 pm (IST)

Round 12 Goes to Smriti Irani | The margin of lead has increased (to 19,718 votes) as Smriti Irani charges ahead with 2,11,820 votes. 

May 23, 2019 4:23 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi has contested and won a second seat from Kerala's Wayanad. His rival in Amethi, Smriti Irani, hasn't missed a chance of attacking the Congress chief for "ignoring" his constituency.

May 23, 2019 4:13 pm (IST)

Margin of Lead at 18,889 Votes | Smriti Irani has charged through Round 11 of counting with 2,04,8578 votes. The margin of lead is now at 18,889. In second place still is Congress chief Rahul Gandhi with 1,85,968 votes. 

May 23, 2019 3:57 pm (IST)

Margin Between Smriti Irani and Rahul Gandhi Increases to 16,928 | The margin between the two adversaries in Amethi - BJP's Smriti Irani and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is increasing. The BJP leader is advancing with 1,87,811 votes and a margin of 16,928. 

May 23, 2019 3:48 pm (IST)

Rahul Gandhi Trails in Round 10 | Smriti Irani has managed to maintain the lead even in the 10th round of counting with 1,76,095 votes. Rahul Gandhi is trailing with 1,62,065 votes. The margin remains at 14,000.

May 23, 2019 3:45 pm (IST)

Here are visuals of anxious Congress workers waiting outside the counting centre in Amethi. 

May 23, 2019 3:41 pm (IST)

As of now, 3,20,000 votes have been counted and 20 (out of 28) rounds of counting now remain in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi. The constituency had seen a voter turnout of 53 % against 2014's 52.38 %.

May 23, 2019 3:31 pm (IST)

Smriti Irani Still in The Lead | BJP's Smriti Irani is charging ahead in Amethi Lok Sabha constituency with 1,60,633 votes. Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is in the second lead with 1,45,739 votes. 

May 23, 2019 3:26 pm (IST)

Smriti Irani's Show of Confidence | BJP's Amethi candidate, who is leading from the seat, tweeted in jubilation. "TsuNamo TsunAMI NaMo 2.0" she said. 

May 23, 2019 3:22 pm (IST)

The contest this year is a nail-biter as it has been held by the grand old party since the 1971, save for the 1998 election which saw the BJP's Sanjay Singh win the seat. In fact, the first member of parliament (MP) from here was Congress's Vidya Dhar Bajpai. 

May 23, 2019 3:19 pm (IST)

About Amethi's Electorate | This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.61% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%. The estimated literacy level of Amethi is 63.62%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 17,18,401 eligible electors. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on May 6.

May 23, 2019 3:17 pm (IST)

The tenacity shown by actor-turned politician Smriti Irani has seemed to have worked in her favour. Smriti stayed put in Amethi for several months campaigning and interacting with the locals. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi due to his national duties spent most of his time touring the country.

May 23, 2019 3:07 pm (IST)

Congress to Receive a Death Knell in Pocket Borough Amethi | One of the most interesting contests emerge from the Lok Sabha 2019 elections is the one between Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and BJP's Smriti Irani. Irani is leading by nearly 10,000 votes. So far, Gandhi has received 94,732 votes, while the Union minister has won 1,04,498 votes.

Amethi LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Concedes Defeat Despite 3 Lakh Votes Yet to be Counted, Congratulates Smriti Irani for Stunning Upset
Mir Suhail/News18.com

Amethi is a Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency in Avadh region of Uttar Pradesh. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.61% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%. The estimated literacy level of Amethi is 63.62%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 17,18,401 eligible electors. The seat went to the polls in phase five on May 6, 2019.

In the 2014 general elections, Rahul Gandhi won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,07,903 votes which was 12.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. Congress had a vote share of 46.72% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 34 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Rahul emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 3,70,198 votes which was 57.25% of the total votes polled. Congress had a vote share of 71.78% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.

