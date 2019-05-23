CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Amethi LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Versus Smriti Irani Going Down to the Wire, Gandhi Pride at Stake

News18.com | May 23, 2019, 3:26 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps

Event Highlights

In a stunning turn of events, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is trailing from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh against BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani. Gandhi is assured of a win from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency, but Amethi is a prestige battle now for the Gandhi family which has held the bastion for decades in addition to Sonia Gandhi’s Rae Bareli constituency.

A win would mean the Congress chief gets to save face on a day his party suffered another drubbing in Lok Sabha elections. A loss would add insult to injury, raising questions over his leadership and giving ammo to disgruntled allies like the JD(S). Exit polls had put a question mark on the victory of Rahul Gandhi and BJP workers are already celebrating in Amethi.
Read More
May 23, 2019 3:26 pm (IST)

A TsuNamo in Ameth | BJP's Amethi candidate, who is leading from the seat, tweeted in jubilation. "TsuNamo TsunAMI NaMo 2.0" she said. 

May 23, 2019 3:22 pm (IST)

The contest this year is a nail biter as it has been held by the grand old party since the 1971, save for the 1998 election which saw a BJP's Sanjay Singh win the seat. In fact, the first member of parliament (MP) from here was Congress's Vidya Dhar Bajpai. 

May 23, 2019 3:19 pm (IST)

About Amethi's Electorate | This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.61% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%. The estimated literacy level of Amethi is 63.62%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1718401 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.

May 23, 2019 3:17 pm (IST)

The tenacity shown by actor-turned politician Smriti Irani has seemed to have worked in her favour. Smriti stayed put in Amethi for several months campaigning and interacting with the locals. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi due to his national duties spent most of his time touring the country.

May 23, 2019 3:07 pm (IST)

Congress to Receive a Death Knell in Pocket Borough Amethi | One of the most interesting contests emerge from the Lok Sabha 2019 elections is the one between Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and BJP's Smriti Irani. Irani is leading by nearly 10,000 votes. So far, Gandhi has received 94,732 votes, while the Union minister has won 104,498 votes.

Amethi LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Versus Smriti Irani Going Down to the Wire, Gandhi Pride at Stake
File photos of Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani.

Amethi is a Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency in Avadh region of Uttar Pradesh. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.61% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%. The estimated literacy level of Amethi is 63.62%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1,71,8401 eligible electors. The seat went to the polls in phase five on May 6, 2019.

In the 2014 general elections, Rahul Gandhi won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,07,903 votes which was 12.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. Congress had a vote share of 46.72% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 34 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Rahul emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 3,70,198 votes which was 57.25% of the total votes polled. Congress had a vote share of 71.78% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
  • 22 May, 2019 | ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier
    KEN vs UGA
    145/6
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Kenya beat Uganda by 1 run
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 May, 2019 | ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier
    BOT vs NAM
    46/10
    12.1 overs
    		 50/0
    3.5 overs
    Namibia beat Botswana by 10 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 May, 2019 | ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier
    NIG vs GHA
    135/8
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Nigeria beat Ghana by 28 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 May, 2019 | ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier
    KEN vs GHA
    141/5
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Kenya beat Ghana by 53 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 May, 2019 | ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier
    NIG vs BOT
    119/10
    19.5 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Nigeria beat Botswana by 11 runs
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram