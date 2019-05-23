Amethi LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Versus Smriti Irani Going Down to the Wire, Gandhi Pride at Stake

In a stunning turn of events, Congress president Rahul Gandhi is trailing from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh against BJP leader and Union minister Smriti Irani. Gandhi is assured of a win from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency, but Amethi is a prestige battle now for the Gandhi family which has held the bastion for decades in addition to Sonia Gandhi’s Rae Bareli constituency.A win would mean the Congress chief gets to save face on a day his party suffered another drubbing in Lok Sabha elections. A loss would add insult to injury, raising questions over his leadership and giving ammo to disgruntled allies like the JD(S). Exit polls had put a question mark on the victory of Rahul Gandhi and BJP workers are already celebrating in Amethi.

Amethi is a Lok Sabha parliamentary constituency in Avadh region of Uttar Pradesh. This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.61% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%. The estimated literacy level of Amethi is 63.62%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1,71,8401 eligible electors. The seat went to the polls in phase five on May 6, 2019.In the 2014 general elections, Rahul Gandhi won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 1,07,903 votes which was 12.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. Congress had a vote share of 46.72% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 34 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Rahul emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BSP candidate by a margin of 3,70,198 votes which was 57.25% of the total votes polled. Congress had a vote share of 71.78% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 16 contestants in 2009.