Amethi LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Versus Smriti Irani Going Down to the Wire, Gandhi Pride at Stake

A TsuNamo in Ameth | BJP's Amethi candidate, who is leading from the seat, tweeted in jubilation. "TsuNamo TsunAMI NaMo 2.0" she said.
TsuNAMO TsunAMI— Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) May 23, 2019
NaMo 2.0
Dhanyawad Bharat #VijayiBharat
About Amethi's Electorate | This rural general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 26.61% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%. The estimated literacy level of Amethi is 63.62%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 1718401 eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 5 on Monday, May 6, 2019.
Congress to Receive a Death Knell in Pocket Borough Amethi | One of the most interesting contests emerge from the Lok Sabha 2019 elections is the one between Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and BJP's Smriti Irani. Irani is leading by nearly 10,000 votes. So far, Gandhi has received 94,732 votes, while the Union minister has won 104,498 votes.
