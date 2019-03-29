Amethi, Rae Bareli and Gandhinagar Among EC’s 200 Expenditure-Sensitive Seats

In a bid to counter money power during the Lok Sabha election, the Election Commission (EC) has prepared a list of about 200 parliamentary constituencies which it considers expenditure-sensitive.Among these seats are Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s Amethi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi’s Rae Bareli and BJP president Amit Shah’s Gandhinagar, which was till now held by senior party leader LK Advani.The list was prepared on the basis of reports given by states’ chief electoral officers, though some states are yet to send their list of such seats.The poll panel also takes into account the past record of such seats, including details of seizure record of cash, liquor, drugs and freebies.Sometimes, the EC also checks the background of voters and candidates of the constituencies to designate it as expenditure-sensitive.The poll panel has already appointed expenditure observers for every constituency as well as special expenditure observers for states where misuse of money can hamper free and fair electioneering.Among the states that have submitted names of expenditure-sensitive seats, Tamil Nadu tops the list with all its 39 constituencies falling under EC glare. As of now, the state also tops the list of seizure reports of the EC.In Uttar Pradesh, besides Rae Bareli and Amethi, the other seats are Mainpuri, Etawah, Agra, Eta, Fatehpur Sikri, Hathras, Farrukhabad and Ghaziabad that have been named expenditure-sensitive.Of the 40 seats in Bihar, 21 constituencies, including West Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Jhanjharpur, Araria, Purnea and Darbhanga fall in the list.