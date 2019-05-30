English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Narendra Modi
Rajnath Singh
Amit Shah
Nitin Gadkari
D V Sadananda Gowda
Nirmala Sitharaman
Ramvilas Paswan
Narendra Singh Tomar
Ravi Shankar Prasad
Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Thawar Chand Gehlot
V K Singh
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Arjun Munda
Arjun Ram Meghwal
Smriti Irani
Ramdas Athawale
Harsh Vardhan
Prakash Javadekar
Babul Supriyo
Piyush Goyal
Dharmendra Pradhan
Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre
Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
Pralhad Joshi
Mahendra Nath Pandey
Arvind Sawant
Kiren Rijiju
Giriraj Singh
Prahlad Patel
Santosh Kumar Gangwar
Ashwini Choubey
Rao Inderjit Singh
R K Singh
Raosaheb Danve
Shripad Yesso Naik
Hardeep Singh Puri
Amethi’s Giant Slayer Smriti Irani Reaps Dividends of Historic Checkmate to Rahul Gandhi, Takes Oath in Modi Cabinet
Smriti Irani pulled off one of the biggest victories in the Lok Sabha elections and dethroned Rahul Gandhi in Congress's home turf of Amethi.
New Delhi: Newly elected MP Smriti Irani arrives at Parliament House, in New Delhi, Saturday, May 25, 2019. (PTI)
Loading...
Former minister for textiles, Smriti Zubin Irani, is likely to return to the Narendra Modi cabinet, which will be sworn-in on Thursday evening. Irani, in the last five years, was given the plum post of human resource development minister and later served as the minister for information and broadcasting.
2019 Performance
In the Lok Sabha elections, the 43-year-old emerged as a giant-killer, pulling off one of the biggest victories and scripting a historic win by dethroning Rahul Gandhi in Congress's home turf of Amethi.
The popular television actor-turned politician continued to cultivate Amethi in the past five years despite her 214 loss to Gandhi and this helped her reap electoral dividends.
Throughout her campaigning this time, Irani asserted that people of Amethi want change and development and will vote for Narendra Modi.
Political Journey
Irani became the youngest cabinet minister in 2014 after the BJP’s massive victory in Lok Sabha polls and was assigned the high-profile human resources development (HRD) portfolio. However, she was shifted out of HRD ministry to Textiles after a two-year tenure replete with controversies.
Her stint as the information & broadcasting minister was also controversial -- from reportedly fighting with the Prasar Bharti Board to issuing a notification on 'fake news', which was apparently withdrawn at the behest of the PMO.
During her campaign in Amethi this time, Irani was often locked in a war of words with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who dubbed her as an "outsider".
She became the Member of Rajya Sabha in 2011. She was appointed as the BJP's vice-president in 2012.
From September 2011 to May 2014, she was also a member of Committee on Coal and Steel. In August 2012, she was appointed as a member of Parliamentary Forum on Disaster Management and a member of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Urban Development.
2019 Performance
In the Lok Sabha elections, the 43-year-old emerged as a giant-killer, pulling off one of the biggest victories and scripting a historic win by dethroning Rahul Gandhi in Congress's home turf of Amethi.
The popular television actor-turned politician continued to cultivate Amethi in the past five years despite her 214 loss to Gandhi and this helped her reap electoral dividends.
Throughout her campaigning this time, Irani asserted that people of Amethi want change and development and will vote for Narendra Modi.
Political Journey
Irani became the youngest cabinet minister in 2014 after the BJP’s massive victory in Lok Sabha polls and was assigned the high-profile human resources development (HRD) portfolio. However, she was shifted out of HRD ministry to Textiles after a two-year tenure replete with controversies.
Her stint as the information & broadcasting minister was also controversial -- from reportedly fighting with the Prasar Bharti Board to issuing a notification on 'fake news', which was apparently withdrawn at the behest of the PMO.
During her campaign in Amethi this time, Irani was often locked in a war of words with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who dubbed her as an "outsider".
She became the Member of Rajya Sabha in 2011. She was appointed as the BJP's vice-president in 2012.
From September 2011 to May 2014, she was also a member of Committee on Coal and Steel. In August 2012, she was appointed as a member of Parliamentary Forum on Disaster Management and a member of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Urban Development.
#NewsAlert -- Smriti Irani (@smritiirani) takes oath as Union Minister#ModiSarkarDobara #ModiRajya pic.twitter.com/GdWSW8ZrhK— News18 (@CNNnews18) May 30, 2019
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
Amit Shah - The Winning Way
-
Tuesday 28 May , 2019
Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Huawei Responds to US Law Which "Blacklisted" the Company
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Cleaning Up Dzerzhinsk: One of the World's Largest Landfills
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Surat-Based Ice-Cream Parlour introduces ‘Modi Sitafal Kulfi’
Wednesday 29 May , 2019 Amit Shah - The Winning Way
Tuesday 28 May , 2019 Why Trolling MPs Mimi and Nusrat after they Dressed Up for Parliament is Problematic
Live TV
Recommended For You
- NASA Streamed a Six-Hour Spacewalk by Two Russian Cosmonauts Live, Watch it Here
- Rinku Singh Banned For 3 Months For Taking Part in Unsanctioned League
- Salman Almost Confirmed His Relationship with Katrina, Night King's Mystery Decoded
- Cricket World Cup 2019 | Kohli's Wax Statue Unveiled at Lord's to Mark WC Launch
- 'Why Assume She's Dead?': Mariya Salim is Still Searching for Her Mother, 18 Years On
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results