Amethi’s Giant Slayer Smriti Irani Takes Charge of Women and Child Development Ministry

Narendra Modi
Rajnath SinghDefence
Amit ShahHome Affairs
Nitin GadkariRoad Transport & Highways, Micro Small & Medium Enterprises
D V Sadananda GowdaChemicals & Fertilizers
Nirmala SitharamanFinance, Corporate Affairs
Ramvilas PaswanConsumer Affairs Food & Public Distribution
Narendra Singh TomarAgriculture & Farmers Welfare, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj
Ravi Shankar PrasadLaw & Justice, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology
Harsimrat Kaur BadalFood Processing Industries
Thawar Chand GehlotSocial Justice & Empowerment
S JaishankarExternal Affairs
Ramesh Pokhriyal NishankHuman Resource Development
Arjun MundaTribal Affairs
Smriti IraniWomen & Child Development, Textiles
Harsh VardhanHealth & Family Welfare, Science & Technology, Earth Sciences
Prakash JavadekarEnvironment Forest & Climate Change, Information & Broadcasting
Piyush GoyalRailways, Commerce & Industry
Dharmendra Pradhan Petroleum & Natural Gas, Steel
Mukhtar Abbas NaqviMinority Affairs
Pralhad JoshiParliamentary Affairs, Coal, Mines
Dr Mahendra Nath PandeySkill Development & Entrepreneurship
Arvind SawantHeavy Industries & Public Enterprise
Giriraj SinghAnimal Husbandry Dairying & Fisheries
Gajendra Singh ShekhawatJal Shakti
Santosh Kumar GangwarLabour & Employment
Rao Inderjit SinghMinistry of Statistics & Program Implementation, Planning
Shripad Yesso NaikAYUSH, Defence
Dr Jitendra SinghDevelopment of North Eastern Region, Prime Minister's Office, Personnel Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy, Space
Kiren RijijuYouth Affairs & Sports
Prahlad Singh PatelCulture, Tourism
R K SinghPower, New & Renewable Energy
Hardeep Singh PuriHousing & Urban Affairs, Civil Aviation
Mansukh L MandaviyaShipping
Faggan Singh Kulaste
Ashwini Choubey
Arjun Ram Meghwal
V K Singh
Krishan Pal Gurjar
Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
G Kishan Reddy
Parshottam Rupala
Ramdas Athawale
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
Babul Supriyo
Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
Dhotre Sanjay Shamrao
Anurag Singh Thakur
Angadi Suresh Channabasappa
Nityanand Rai
Ratan Lal Kataria
V Muraleedharan
Renuka Singh Saruta
Som Prakash
Rameshwar Teli
Pratap Chandra Sarangi
Kailash Choudhary
Debasree Chaudhari
Amethi’s Giant Slayer Smriti Irani Takes Charge of Women and Child Development Ministry
Smriti Irani pulled off one of the biggest victories in the Lok Sabha elections and dethroned Rahul Gandhi in Congress's home turf of Amethi.
Smriti Zubin Irani has been given charge of the Ministry of Women and Child Development. She has also retained the Ministry of Textiles.
In the previous cabinet, Smriti has been given the plum post of human resource development minister and later served as the minister for information and broadcasting.
2019 Performance
In the Lok Sabha elections, the 43-year-old emerged as a giant-killer, pulling off one of the biggest victories and scripting a historic win by dethroning Rahul Gandhi in Congress's home turf of Amethi.
The popular television actor-turned politician continued to cultivate Amethi in the past five years despite her 214 loss to Gandhi and this helped her reap electoral dividends.
Throughout her campaigning this time, Irani asserted that people of Amethi want change and development and will vote for Narendra Modi.
Political Journey
Irani became the youngest cabinet minister in 2014 after the BJP’s massive victory in Lok Sabha polls and was assigned the high-profile human resources development (HRD) portfolio. However, she was shifted out of HRD ministry to Textiles after a two-year tenure replete with controversies.
Her stint as the information & broadcasting minister was also controversial -- from reportedly fighting with the Prasar Bharti Board to issuing a notification on 'fake news', which was apparently withdrawn at the behest of the PMO.
During her campaign in Amethi this time, Irani was often locked in a war of words with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who dubbed her as an "outsider".
She became the Member of Rajya Sabha in 2011. She was appointed as the BJP's vice-president in 2012.
From September 2011 to May 2014, she was also a member of Committee on Coal and Steel. In August 2012, she was appointed as a member of Parliamentary Forum on Disaster Management and a member of the Consultative Committee for the Ministry of Urban Development.
#NewsAlert -- Smriti Irani (@smritiirani) takes oath as Union Minister#ModiSarkarDobara #ModiRajya pic.twitter.com/GdWSW8ZrhK— News18 (@CNNnews18) May 30, 2019
