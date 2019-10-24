Take the pledge to vote

Amgaon Election Results 2019 Live Updates (आमगाव): Counting of Votes Begin

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Amgaon (आमगाव) MLA (Vidhayak / Member of Legislative Assembly).

News18 Election Results Hub

Updated:October 24, 2019, 9:09 AM IST
Detailed Results
66. Amgaon (आमगाव), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Vidarbha region and Gondiya district of Maharashtra and is part of Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile: This Rural (Scheduled Tribe) constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.31% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 26.91%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.95%.

In the 2019 elections there were a total of 2,66,473 eligible electors, of which 1,33,620 were male, 1,32,853 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 457 service voters had also registered to vote.

Amgaon Election Results

  • 2019 Results
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
INC
3536
45.99%
Korote Sahasram Maroti
BJP
3523
45.82%
Sanjay Hanwantrao Puram
BSP
136
1.77%
Amar Shalikram Pandhare
VBA
135
1.76%
Subhash Laxmanrao Ramrame
IND
111
1.44%
Eshwardas Mohanlal Kolhare
NOTA
105
1.37%
Nota
IND
72
0.94%
Ramratanbapu Bharatrajbapu Raut
IND
36
0.47%
Gawad Nikesh Zadu
GGP
28
0.36%
Umeshkumar Mulchand Sarote
IND
7
0.09%
Urmilabai Devanand Tekam

In the 2014 polls there were a total of 2,52,649 eligible electors, of which 1,26,833 were male, 1,25,815 female and 0 voters of the third gender. A total of 457 service voters had also registered to vote.

The total number of eligible voters in the seat in 2009 was 2,18,421.

Amgaon has an elector sex ratio of 994.26.

Past winners/MLAs: In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Puram Sanjay Hanwantrao of BJP won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 18295 votes which was 10.38% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 35.51% in 2014 in the seat.

In the 2009, Ramratanbapu Bharatbhapu Raut of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 6817 votes which was 4.46% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.5% in 2009 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes and the in the 66. Amgaon Assembly segment of Gadchiroli-Chimur Lok Sabha constituency. Gadchiroli-Chimur Parliament seat was won by BJP.

Number of contestants: A total of 9 candidates contested in the 2019 elections. In 2014 there were 9 contestants and in 2009 elections 10 candidates battled for the seat.

Voter turnout: In the 2019 Maharashtra state Assembly elections the voter turnout was calculated at 68.3%. In 2014, this seat registered a turnout of 69.77%, while it was 70 % in 2009. The turnout change in 2019 over 2014 is -1.47%.

Poll dates: The seat went to the polls on Monday, October 21, 2019 and the counting of votes are being held on Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Number of polling stations: In the 2019 elections there were a total of 310 polling stations in 66. Amgaon constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2014 elections was 302.

Extent: 66. Amgaon constituency comprises of the following areas of Gondiya district of Maharashtra: Deori Tehsil, Salekasa Tehsil Amgaon Tehsil.

Map location: The geographic coordinates of Amgaon is: 21.1251 80.4045.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Amgaon results.

 

