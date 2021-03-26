politics

Amguri Candidate List: Key Contests in Amguri Assembly Constituency of Assam
Amguri Candidate List: Key Contests in Amguri Assembly Constituency of Assam

Key candidates in Assembly elections 2021

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Amguri constituency are: Prodip Hazarika of AGP, Angkita Dutta of CONG, Chandra Baruah of AJP

Amguri Assembly constituency in Sivasagar district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Amguri seat is part of the Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Prodip Hazarika of AGP won from this seat beating Angkita Dutta of INC by a margin of 1,620 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Anjan Dutta of INC won from this this constituency defeating Prodip Hazarika of AGP by a margin of 286 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Jorhat Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Amguri Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls INC led from this Assembly segment.

first published:March 26, 2021, 15:26 IST