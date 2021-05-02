Amguri Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Amguri Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

103. Amguri (अमगुरी), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Sivasagar district of Assam. It shares a border with Nagaland (Mokokchung District). Amguri is part of 12. Jorhat Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.36%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,23,952 eligible electors, of which 61,927 were male, 62,023 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Amguri in 2021 is 1002.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,12,209 eligible electors, of which 56,960 were male, 55,249 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,09,723 eligible electors, of which 55,227 were male, 54,496 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Amguri in 2016 was 492. In 2011, there were 198.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Prodip Hazarika of AGP won in this seat by defeating Angkita Dutta of INC by a margin of 1,620 votes which was 1.69% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AGP had a vote share of 43.75% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Anjan Dutta of INC won in this seat defeating Prodip Hazarika of AGP by a margin of 286 votes which was 0.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 47.54% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 103. Amguri Assembly segment of Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Jorhat Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Jorhat Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 9 contestants and there were 6 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Amguri are: Angkita Dutta (INC), Prodip Hazarika (AGP), Chandra Boruah (AJP), Pradip Hazarika (IND), Rajkumar Duwara (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 83.18%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 85.57%, while it was 75.85% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 103. Amguri constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 150. In 2011 there were 148 polling stations.

EXTENT:

103. Amguri constituency comprises of the following areas of Sivasagar district of Assam: Amguri thana and Dopdar (part) mouza in Nazira thana in Sibsagar sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Sivasagar.

The total area covered by Amguri is 483 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Amguri is: 26°52’14.9"N 94°34’01.2"E.

