Amid Allegations of Bogus Voting, UDF Demands Re-polling in Kasaragod Constituency

A CCTV footage of people casting votes multiple times at a booth in Kannur that falls under the Kasargod Lok Sabha seat was aired by television channels recently. The Election Commission has sought a report.

News18.com

Updated:April 29, 2019, 5:35 PM IST
Amid Allegations of Bogus Voting, UDF Demands Re-polling in Kasaragod Constituency
Representative image.
Thiruvananthapuram: Following allegations of fake votes being cast in the Kasaragod Lok Sabha constituency, the United Democratic Front (UDF) has sought re-polling in 110 booths which witnessed over 90% turnout in the third phase of general election in Kerala.

A delegation of the party submitted a memorandum to the district collector demanding re-election in the Trikaripur, Kanhangad areas of Kasargod district and Kalliasseri and Payyannur areas that fall under Kannur district. UDF members want the election to be monitored by central armed forces.

A CCTV footage of people casting votes multiple times in the Pilathara booth of Payyannur was aired by television channels recently.

A woman was seen wiping the indelible ink on her index finger immediately after it was marked. Later, she was seen casting her vote for the second time. The video was released by the UDF, accusing the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) of resorting to bogus voting fearing defeat.

“From video evidence, it could be seen that the Left has cast about 5,000 bogus votes in Kasargod constituency,” Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala was quoted as saying by PTI.

Those seen in the footage claimed they were only helping visually impaired and other disabled voters to exercise their franchise.

Meanwhile, Chief Electoral Officer Teeka Ram Meena has sought a report from Kannur Collector Mir Mohammed Ali.

Sources said, the collector has submitted a report admitting the occurrence of bogus votes in the constituency.
