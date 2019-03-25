Amid Back and Forth Over Alliance With AAP, Rahul Gandhi to Meet Delhi Congress Leaders Today

Amid back and forth over an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi has called a meeting of all leaders of the party’s Delhi unit on Monday, sources said.Even as the AAP and the Congress continue to outwardly reject any possibility of an alliance in Delhi, both parties are still working on a tie-up behind the scenes, with NCP leader Sharad Pawar playing a key role in bringing the two together.Sources said the Congress leadership is also in talks with AAP leaders and senior leaders within the party are trying to convince the Delhi Congress for an alliance with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.The development comes even as AAP leader Gopal Rai reiterated that the AAP will contest alone, and now it’s too late to join hands. “The manner in which Congress is divided in Delhi, it is harming itself and if we kill time with the Congress, the effort against ‘tanashahi’ will be weakened in Delhi,” he said.The Congress had earlier decided to go alone in Delhi after talks with AAP failed and local leaders favoured that the party contests LS polls alone. The Delhi Congress leaders felt that "saving" the party was crucial in Delhi in view of impending assembly elections in the state slated later.AICC general secretary in-charge of Delhi Congress, PC Chacko, gad said: "I am in consultation with Congress party leaders in Delhi on the possibilities of forging an alliance with AAP."The Congress Working Committee has decided to align with like-minded parties across the country to defeat the BJP in Lok Sabha elections. I hope Delhi Congress leaders also go by this sentiment and decide on an alliance with AAP, but a final decision will be taken by the Congress president very soon," Chacko said.Chacko's views were at variance with Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit, who has made it clear that aligning with AAP will not be in the party's interests keeping in view the assembly election in the national capital slated later.