Amid Backlash from BJP and Allies over ‘Godse a Terrorist’ Remark, Kamal Haasan Finds Support from Asaduddin Owaisi
The AIMIM chief slammed the BJP leadership for targeting Haasan and alleging that the latter was indulging in “divisive politics”.
Files photos of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan.
Hyderabad: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief, Asaduddin Owaisi, on Tuesday came out in support of actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan who has been at the receiving end of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies for his remark on “Hindu terror”.
On Sunday, the Makkal Needhi Maiyam founder said free India’s first extremist was a Hindu — Nathuram Godse — who killed Mahatma Gandhi.
Owaisi slammed the BJP leadership for targeting Haasan and accusing the latter of indulging in “divisive politics”.
The AIMIM chief said, “Should we call the one who killed Mahatma Gandhi a great person. Godse was a terrorist for pumping in bullets into the heart of the father of the nation.”
The Kapur Commission that probed Gandhi assassination had unfolded a conspiracy and Godse was definitely a terrorist, Owaisi added.
Addressing a rally for his party candidate in the Aravakurichi Assembly constituency, where bypoll will be held on Sunday, Haasan had said, “I am not saying this because many Muslims are here. I'm saying this in front of Gandhi's statue. The first terrorist post India's independence is a Hindu. His name is Nathuram Godse.”
Soon after, the BJP said the MNM chief was lighting a “dangerous fire”.
KT Rajendra Balaji, a leader of BJP's Tamil Nadu ally AIADMK, on Monday said Haasan’s tongue should be chopped off for his remarks, adding the comments were made to gain minority votes.
A case has filed against Haasan at the Patiala court and would be heard on Wednesday.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
