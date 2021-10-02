Amid Chhattisgarh Turmoil, Congress Names CM Baghel Senior Observer for UP Polls

Amid speculation of leadership change in Chhattisgarh, the Congress displayed a show of faith in the state’s chief minister Bhupesh Baghel by appointing him as the party’s senior observer for the Uttar Pradesh assembly election, which will be held in February 2022.

In a press release issued by the grand old party on Saturday, the Congress said, “…Congress President has appointed Shri Bhupesh Baghel, Chief Minister, Chhattisgarh as AICC Senior Observer for the ensuing Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh with immediate effect.”

Baghel was also the observer for the Assam assembly election held in March. Winning a total of 50 seats, the Congress lost the election to the BJP that won a majority 75 seats and became the first non-Congress alliance to win two consecutive terms in the state. The Congress, however, gained 26 seats since the 2016 election.

Tension within Chhattisgarh Congress has been rife over the past few days, soon after the change of guard in Punjab where Charanjit Singh Channi took over as the new chief minister following Captain Amarinder Singh’s resignation.

The demand for change of guard in Chhattisgarh surfaced after Baghel completed two-and-a-half years as chief minister in June 2021.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.