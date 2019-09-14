Amid Claims by Disqualified Lawmaker of More Resignations in JD(S), Deve Gowda Says No MLA is Quitting Party

Bengaluru: Former Prime Minister and JDS supremo H D Deve Gowda on Saturday scotched reports of any MLA quitting the party due to internal strife amid claims by disqualified MLA K C Narayana Gowda that at least 20 MLAs were waiting to leave the outfit.

"Nobody is going to run away. What did he say? He spoke in a bad way," the former prime minister told reporters in Bengaluru when his reaction was sought on Narayana Gowda's claims.

Admitting there could be differences between Chamundeshwari MLA G T Deve Gowda and Krishnarajanagara MLA Sa Ra Mahesh, both from the JDS, the former prime minister remarked G T Deve Gowda never said he was quitting the party.

K C Narayana Gowda on Saturday lashed out at the first family of the JDS led by H D Deve Gowda and his two sons former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy and former minister H D Revanna.

"I request Deve Gowda with folded hands to come out of your obsession for your family," Narayana Gowda told reporters on Saturday.

He accused Revanna of misbehaving with the MLAs, which made 17 MLAs including ministers, resign.

"I never wanted to quit but I am not the only one to leave. Seventeen people have left including ministers. Imagine their plight. They were saying that they could not tolerate the torture of Revanna. Twenty MLAs are ready to quit," Narayana Gowda said.

Two days ago, Chamundeshwari MLA G T Deve Gowda and Gubbi MLA S R Srinivas issued statements, criticising the party leadership.

Srinivas alleged in Tumakuru on Thursday that his phone was also tapped when Kumaraswamy was the chief minister.

"Whoever has done things that are illegal should be punished... according to my information, phones were getting tapped. Whoever has committed mistake has to be punished mercilessly," he told reporters.

The BJP government has handed over the phone-tapping case to the CBI for investigation. G T Deve Gowda too lashed out at Kumaraswamy, saying he has never seen any struggle in his life and was only reaping the benefits of being the son of H D Deve Gowda.

