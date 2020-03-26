Amid Coronavirus Lockdown, Shivraj Govt Cancels Budget Session in Madhya Pradesh

Amid the 21-day national lockdown aimed at preventing the spread of coronavirus, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in Madhya Pradesh has cancelled the budget session of the Assembly. The state government is now expected to bring an ordinance on the vote of account.

The BJP government had earlier convened the assembly session from March 24-27.

The budget session earlier saw high drama after the Kamal Nath-led Congress government was toppled even before the budget could be passed.

Nath had initially convened the session from March 16 to April 13. While the House met on March 16, former Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati postponed it till March 26 over the growing pandemic.

After the Supreme Court ordered a floor test, a special session was convened on March 20 but Nath resigned before the House met.

After Chouhan's government came to power, the session was convened from March 24-27, being adjourned till March 26 after he cleared a floor test two days earlier.