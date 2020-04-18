POLITICS

1-MIN READ

Amid Covid-19 Lockdown, Sonia Gandhi Forms 11-Member Panel Including Rahul, Manmohan Singh, Chidambaram

Congress leaders Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)

The Congress, during the 40-day lockdown has suggested several measures to the government to fight the spread of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

  • IANS New Delhi
  • Last Updated: April 18, 2020, 4:25 PM IST
Amid the nationwide lockdown to combat Covid-19, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi has formed an 11-member consultative group, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, to formulate the party views on various issues.

In a statement, Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal said, "Sonia Gandhi has constituted a consultative group consisting of Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, P. Chidambaram, K.C. Venugopal, Manish Tewari, Jairam Ramesh, Randeep Singh Surjewala, Praveen Chakravarty, Gaurav Vallabh, Supriya Shrinate and Rohan Gupta."

Venugopal said the the consultative group will have virtual meetings, normally everyday, to deliberate on matters of concern and formulate the views of the party.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi in his press conference said political parties need to work together to fight the pandemic.

On Saturday, the total number of Covid-19 cases in India rose to 14,378 with 480 people losing their lives to the pandemic across the country.

