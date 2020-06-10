Amid Covid-19 Threat, Maharashtra Govt Postpones Monsoon Assembly Session to August 3

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly has been postponed to August 3 in view of the threat of COVID-19 pandemic. Following a meeting of the legislature, it was decided to defer the session that was slated to begin on 22 June.

The previous session of the Assembly also had to be curtailed due to the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the state.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said the decision has been taken in view of the pandemic, adding that a special session might be held to clear supplementary demands. The duration and details of the monsoon session will be decided next month.

BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “We have told the government that we are in complete support of whatever decision it takes in this regard.”

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the threat of COVID-19 is still looming large on the state. “We will have to be very careful. But the economic wheel will also have to start moving. We have not yet resumed public transport services. We have been seeking resumption of local train services only for those providing essential services,” he said.

Another meeting of the legislature is likely to be held next month, though its details are yet to be decided. Discussions on convening an online session of the Assembly as well have also been held.