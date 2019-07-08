Take the pledge to vote

Amid Crisis, All Karnataka Cong, JDS Ministers Resign, Cabinet Reshuffle soon

The crisis in Karnataka was triggered by the resignation of 13 MLAs of the ruling coalition

PTI

Updated:July 8, 2019, 4:38 PM IST
Amid Crisis, All Karnataka Cong, JDS Ministers Resign, Cabinet Reshuffle soon
File photo of Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy. (PTI)
Bengaluru: All nine JD(S) ministers in Karnataka have submitted their resignations to facilitate a cabinet reshuffle, Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy's office said on Monday.

Their resignations came shortly after 21 ministers of coalition partner Congress quit the cabinet.

"All JD(S) ministers have also resigned like the 21 Congress ministers who have submitted their resignations. The Cabinet will be reshuffled at the earliest," the Chief Minister's Office said on Twitter.

The crisis in Karnataka was triggered by the resignation of 13 MLAs of the ruling coalition. The JD(S) share in the cabinet is 12, including the chief minister, while that of the Congress is 22, including independent R Shankar who was inducted as minister last month under the party's quota.

