Amid Crisis in Karnataka and Goa, Congress Minister in MP Warns BJP Against Any Misadventure

Arif Aqueel, the minister in charge of Bhopal Gas Relief and Rehabilitation, Minority Affairs and MSME departments, further advised the saffron camp to focus on keeping its own house in order.

Vivek Trivedi | News18

Updated:July 16, 2019, 7:56 PM IST
File photo of MP Congress minister Arif Aqueel.
Bhopal: A senior Congress minister in Madhya Pradesh has said that no one would dare bring down the Kamal Nath-led government and warned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) against making any such attempts.

Arif Aqueel, who represents the Bhopal-North Assembly constituency, said, “Kamal Nath Sarkar ko hatanewala koi paida nahin hua. Agar vo hatane ki koshish karenge to BJP ko teen hisson me batwa denge (No one can dare bring down the Kamal Nath government. If the BJP tries to do so, we would divide the BJP in three parts.”

The minister in charge of Bhopal Gas Relief and Rehabilitation, Minority Affairs and MSME departments further advised the saffron camp to focus on keeping its own house in order.

The statement came days after Karnataka and Goa plunged into political crisis after the BJP apparently fuelled rebellion in Congress camps in both the states. While 13 party MLAs have resigned in Karnataka, another 10 Congress legislators joined the BJP in Goa.

Also, the MP Assembly would see voting on the Budget a day later and the government feared a division of votes triggered by the saffron camp.

Verbal spats are quite frequent between leaders of the grand old party and BJP in the state as the latter, every now and then, claim the Nath government would come down crashing on its own anytime.

Last month, the chief minister had dared the BJP to avoid tall talks and instead walk their talk. “Are they showing mercy, if they have guts, why not attempt and topple my government,” Nath had said.

The stability of the Congress government that has been surviving on a wafer-thin majority with support allies has been in question since its formation. In the 230-member MP Assembly, the Congress has 114 legislators and support of Bahujan Samaj Party (two MLAs) Samajwadi Party (one) and four Independents, while the BJP has 109 lawmakers.

Edited by: Sohini Goswami
