Amid Crisis in MP, Kamal Nath Govt Goes on Political Appointment Spree as BJP Sees Red

Bhopal: Even as the political situation in Madhya Pradesh remains muddled, the Kamal Nath-led Congress government has been rushing with appointments in the last couple of days much to the chagrin of the BJP.

Apart from the reshuffling of several IAS and IPS officers, the government has also placed some hand-picked officers in key postings. One such appointment was of IPS officer Vivek Jauhari, who was named the DGP. Jauhari was DG BSF on deputation and his services were returned to MP on the request of state government.

Senior IAS officer M Gopal Reddy was on Monday appointed as the new Chief Secretary and outgoing chief secretary SR Mohanty was appointed as Director General of Administration Academy, Bhopal.

Mohanty, a trusted aide of CM Kamal Nath, had applied for voluntary retirement and is expected to be appointed as chairman of MP Electricity Regulatory Authority.

On the same day, Abhay Tiwari, head of Congress IT Cell in MP, was elevated as chairman of MP Youths' Commission. The post was lying vacant since 2009.

Besides, on Monday, Shobha Oza, the Congress media cell in charge of Madhya Pradesh, was appointed as chairperson of MP Women's Commission. Oza joined in the new capacity on Tuesday. The post was vacant for the last one year.

Another Congress leader, JP Dhanopia, was on Tuesday appointed as chairperson of the State Backward Classes Commission.

The most important, however, has been the removal of pro-Jyotiraditya Scindia officers posted in Gwalior-Chambal region soon after the Guna royal left the Congress and joined the BJP.

Sources claimed these officers were posted in the region on Scindia's recommendation.

Several of these political appointments were eagerly awaited by Congress leaders since the party wrested power in the state in 2018, but the party high command kept postponing these appointments, fuelling internal anger.

A large numbers of political appointments in boards and corporations are still pending.

Upset over these political appointments being made by CM Kamal Nath in the last few days, the BJP on Tuesday complained to Governor Lalji Tandon, claiming that amid a political crisis like this, the Governor reserves the right for appointments to constitutional posts. The delegation of BJP leaders urged the Governor to reverse the decisions taken by the Kamal Nath government in last three days.