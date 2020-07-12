POLITICS

Amid Deepening Crisis, Congress Rushes Ajay Maken, Randeep Surjewala to Jaipur as Central Observers

File photo of Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala. (Image: PTI)

Sohini Goswami
  • Last Updated: July 12, 2020, 7:48 PM IST
The Congress has sent its senior leaders Ajay Maken and Randeep Surjewala as central observers to Jaipur to avert a crisis as it faces factionalism in Rajasthan.

The two leaders along with party general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Congress Avinash Pande will be reaching Jaipur later in the evening and will hold discussions with party MLAs, sources said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has summoned a meeting tonight of Congress MLAs. The sources said that around 19 Congress MLAs are said to be siding with Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and are incommunicado.

The Congress is trying to save its government in Rajasthan, which faces a rebellion from within. Pilot is miffed with Gehlot over the notice sent to him by the state police investigating the alleged horse-trading of Congress MLAs.

The chief minister has blamed the BJP for trying to topple his government, a charge the BJP has denied.

