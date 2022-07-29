Amid Delays in Cabinet Expansion, BJP Adopts 'Thanda Kariye' Strategy to Cool Down Team Shinde's Hopes

It has been over four weeks since the new government was formed in Maharashtra but the tangle over cabinet expansion continues with new dates being speculated about every few days.

Top sources in BJP said one of the reasons for the delay in expansion is the aspirations of the Eknath Shinde group. While cabinet berths to those Shiv Sena MLAs who were sitting ministers is decided, there are others who are eyeing some posts and the strategy being adopted to deal with this section is ‘Thanda Kariye’ — cooling down their aspirations — as a delaying tactic. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is also slated to hear the matter in the coming week.

While it is currently speculated that the expansion may happen days after August 1, there is no official confirmation yet. “For the BJP’s quota, it is likely that the Gujarat pattern may be seen. We may see many new faces instead of the established ones. But all the decisions are being taken at the top level at present. We will wait and watch,” a source in the saffron party said.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra leaders continue to flock in Delhi. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari was on a one-day visit to Delhi on Thursday. BJP leader Girish Mahajan met Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Shinde camp’s Abdul Sattar was also in Delhi, just days after he was seen preparing his constituency Sillod for CM Eknath Shinde’s visit. Arjun Khotkar, who continues to remain undecided on whether to join the Shinde camp or not, was also in Delhi meeting Union Minister Raosaheb Danve.

But some of Eknath Shinde’s Delhi visits have either not been fruitful, or have been cancelled at the last minute. Two days ago, he was to travel to Delhi at night. Sources had hinted at a meeting with Amit Shah. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was to stay in Mumbai. But the visit got cancelled at the last minute. Instead, Eknath Shinde was seen reaching out to old Sena leaders like Liladhar Dake and Manohar Joshi. Shinde will begin his three-day tour of Maharashtra on Friday.

Sources in the Eknath Shinde camp said there was a broad understanding that those who walked out as ministers will get cabinet berths. There are 40 Sena MLAs and 10 independents who have walked out. It is expected that the Shinde group will get around 14-15 berths in the first cabinet expansion.

Expansion in two batches?

Sources said it was likely that the cabinet expansion will take place in two batches. In the first batch, around 25 berths will be announced. Another expansion is slated to take place in the coming months. “But all these modalities are being worked out. Final decision will be taken by the seniors,” a leader said.

The Eknath Shinde camp claimed that the reason for the delay in cabinet expansion was the wait for the Supreme Court hearing. “Whatever decision Eknath Shinde takes, will be our decision,” a leader said. Sources refuted any differences about cabinet berth allocation. “Since the apex court is slated to hear the bunch of petitions on August 1, the decision of cabinet expansion is likely to be taken soon thereafter,” a leader from Shinde camp said.

