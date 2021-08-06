Amid Denial by Farmer Unions, Visible Signs of Emerging Political Leadership from the Stir

Despite assertion by farmer leaders that the protests against the Centre’s three farm laws were apolitical, the claims were being severely tested on the ground as a section of the leadership seems to be veering towards a ‘political intervention’ as the state assembly elections draw nearer.

Contrasting views seem to be appearing from different camps of the farmer unions which are protesting against the laws. While a section of the farmer leaders want to foray into politics, there is another section that wants to stay away saying it would only defame their agitation and the whole purpose would be defeated.

But a section does believe that it was time for them to test the political arena. Farmer leader B S Chaduni, who had been in the forefront of the agitation from the beginning, has expressed his willingness to contest the polls asserting that it was time to put execute ‘Mission Punjab’ signaling a political move. Chaduni has been visiting different parts of the state and he was recently in the village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh where he urged more farmers to be part of the electoral system and contest polls. Chaduni has not only been talking about ‘Mission Punjab’ but has also been moving across different parts of Haryana and meeting with people.

“With Haryana panchayat elections due, farmer leaders like him are hoping to encash on the anti-farmer sentiment that is there against the ruling combine of BJP and JJP," said a senior farmer leader.

Upset by the ambition of Chaduni, the Samyukt Kissan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading the movement, had even suspended him on July 21 stating that the agitation of the farmers were against the government and not political.

Interestingly, a few days back, posters of another farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal surfaced in Khanna ‘declaring’ him as the right candidate as the next chief minister. Rajewal was quick to distance himself from the posters claiming it was a conspiracy. “It is a ploy to create a rift in the movement," he said.

Rajewal asserted, “We are fighting for a cause not to win elections." He further said those who nurture such ambitions while being part of this movement should not drag farmers into this cause.

Despite his denials, observers believe that in the days to come some factions of the farmer unions could turn politically more active as the elections draw near. “There have been veiled statements from leaders on the move to create a parallel political force as people were fed up of the main stream political parties," commented a farmer leader.

With Congress infighting, questions over earlier tenure of Akali government and AAP seemingly directionless, many believe that alternate leadership could emerge from the present stir.

