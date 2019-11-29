Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Amid Fears of Inquiry in 'Cash For Vote' Case, Naidu Built High Court in Amaravati: Andhra Minister

The municipal affairs minister also said that Chandrababu Naidu and his son Lokesh are still lying about development of the Amaravathi capital and the government is ready to reveal all the facts behind that.

Syed Ahmed | News18

Updated:November 29, 2019, 7:31 PM IST
Amid Fears of Inquiry in 'Cash For Vote' Case, Naidu Built High Court in Amaravati: Andhra Minister
TDP president and former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu. (News18)

Amaravathi: The YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh on Friday strongly reacted to former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s claims of undertaking development work in Amaravati capital during his tour on Thursday.

State municipal affairs minister Botsa Satyanarayana said, “Naidu is saying that he built so many structures in Amarvathi. He has built the high court, that too in a hurry amid fear of 'Cash For Vote Case' inquiry in the Telangana High Court. Only 90 percent of the construction of high court was completed during his tenure. In his five year regime, Naidu spent Rs 5,900 crore only. We are asking him to show any one structure that was completely built.”

The minister further said that the recent conclusion of agreement with the Singapore consortium is good for the state. “We had cancelled the agreement with Singapore consortium, comprising Ascendas Singbridge Private Limited and Sembcorp Development Limited only because of secret deals with Naidu,” Satyanarayana added.

The municipal affairs minister also said that Naidu and his son Lokesh are still lying about development of the Amaravathi capital and the government is ready to reveal all the facts behind that.

In 2015, Telangana Anti-corruption Bureau had registered a case, in which Naidu had allegedly tried to offer Rs 5 crore of amount to nominated MLA Stephenson to win an MLC Seat. The ACB officials had caught his then party MLA Revanth Reddy red-handed and registered a case against him. While the case is pending in the Hyderabad High Court, that is now divided into Andhra Pradesh and Telangana High Courts.

