Amid Fears of Poaching, Rajasthan BJP Shifts 6 MLAs to Gujarat's Porbandar Ahead of Assembly Session

Days ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly session, the BJP shifted six of its MLAs from Jaipur to Gujarat's Porbandar on Saturday amid fears of poaching. The Assembly session is to be held on August 14.

The saffron party has so far sent 23 of its MLAs to Gujarat out of which 18 are in Porbandar. According to sources, around 40 MLAs will be shifted to Gujarat amid reports of the Congress party led by Ashok Gehlot trying to influence them.

More BJP legislators from Rajasthan will arrive in Gujarat, one of the legislators said after landing here by a chartered plane. Talking to reporters after arrival here, BJP MLA Nirmal Kumawat alleged that the Congress government in Rajasthan was "harassing" opposition MLAs, and said they were here on a pilgrimage to Somnath to seek mental peace.

"There have been political developments in Rajasthan for the last one month due to factionalism in the Congress.Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot lacks majority. He is harassing and putting mental pressure on BJP MLAs using SOG (Special Operations Group) and departmental raids," Kumawat alleged.

"In view of this, we decided to reduce our mental pain by paying a visit to Lord Somnath. We are here to save ourselves from the Congress government which is putting pressure on us to vote for it," the BJP MLA added.

Some more MLAs were also arriving in Gujarat as per the decision of the top BJP leadership, he said.

Another MLA in the group of six said they were likely to stay in Gujarat for two days.

Congress MLAs are currently holed up in a Jaisalmer hotel as the party has accused the BJP of horse-trading following the revolt by Congress leader Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs loyal to him.

The BJP legislators who boarded the flight from the Jaipur airport on Saturday were Nirmal Kumawat, Gopichand

Meena, Jabbar Singh Sankhla, Dharmendra Kumar Mochi, Gopal LalSharma and Gurudeep Singh Shahpini, the party sources said.

With PTI inputs