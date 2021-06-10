Amid Feud, Punjab Congress Leaders Take Digital Route to Score Political Points

After slugging it out offline, warring factions within the Punjab Congress are now taking the online route to push their political agendas. With less than a year left for the elections and cracks deepening, the leaders and their supporters have taken to digital media and hoarding campaigns to score over their adversaries.

Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s camp has put up hoardings projecting him as the CM face for the 2022 Assembly elections. The posters “Sada Sanjha Nahra, Captain dobara” have come up in various parts of the State. And these poster messages are now floating all around social media as well. The official page of “Punjab Da Captain” has already launched the campaign “Captain for 2022”. Party leaders say the hoarding war was aimed at countering the dissidents.

Not to be left behind are the dissidents, who too have initiated poster campaign to take subtle digs at the CM. Senior party leader Charanjit Singh Channi, who is among one of the ministers who are questioning the Chief Minister on “unfulfilled” poll promises, has come up with a campaign, “Ghar Ghar Vich Chali Gal, Channi Karda Masle Hal” (There is a discussion going on in every house that ‘Channi’ solves everyone’s problems).

Even Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had been openly criticising the Chief Minister, has not been left unscathed. Some posters and online message of him ‘going missing’ from the Amritsar constituency have been doing the rounds on social media. Disgruntled party legislator Pargat Singh while taking a pot shot at the online poster campaign launched by the Chief Minister, termed it as ‘childish’. “When you don’t have work to show, this is what you do,” commented Singh.

