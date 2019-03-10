LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Amid Flip-flop Over Alliance, Kejriwal Calls Congress Arrogant, Says Its Candidates Will Lose Deposits

At a public meeting in the Mustafabad area, Kejriwal claimed his party tried persuading the Congress to forge an alliance, but 'it did not understand'.

News18.com

Updated:March 10, 2019, 8:24 AM IST
Amid Flip-flop Over Alliance, Kejriwal Calls Congress Arrogant, Says Its Candidates Will Lose Deposits
File photo of Arvind Kejriwal.
New Delhi: Days after the Congress said it would go alone in the general elections, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal termed the party "arrogant" and claimed that its candidates would lose their deposits in the polls.

At a public meeting in the Mustafabad area, Kejriwal claimed his party tried persuading the Congress to forge an alliance, but "it did not understand". Recently, Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit had said there's unanimity in the party against an alliance with the AAP for Lok Sabha polls in Delhi. "Congress (candidates) will lose their deposits in Delhi in Lok Sabha elections," Kejriwal claimed.

The Delhi CM, while addressing the gathering in minority-dominated Mustafabad, requested people to make sure that votes don't get split between the Congress and the AAP.

"Vote for the AAP in Delhi because only it can defeat the BJP in Lok Sabha elections," he said.

Amid a flip-flop over an alliance, the Aam Aadmi Party had said Rahul Gandhi should take a decision about the seat-sharing with it considering the national situation, instead of "batting from behind" his party's Delhi unit.
