English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Amid Flip-flop Over Alliance, Kejriwal Calls Congress Arrogant, Says Its Candidates Will Lose Deposits
At a public meeting in the Mustafabad area, Kejriwal claimed his party tried persuading the Congress to forge an alliance, but 'it did not understand'.
File photo of Arvind Kejriwal.
Loading...
New Delhi: Days after the Congress said it would go alone in the general elections, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal termed the party "arrogant" and claimed that its candidates would lose their deposits in the polls.
At a public meeting in the Mustafabad area, Kejriwal claimed his party tried persuading the Congress to forge an alliance, but "it did not understand". Recently, Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit had said there's unanimity in the party against an alliance with the AAP for Lok Sabha polls in Delhi. "Congress (candidates) will lose their deposits in Delhi in Lok Sabha elections," Kejriwal claimed.
The Delhi CM, while addressing the gathering in minority-dominated Mustafabad, requested people to make sure that votes don't get split between the Congress and the AAP.
"Vote for the AAP in Delhi because only it can defeat the BJP in Lok Sabha elections," he said.
Amid a flip-flop over an alliance, the Aam Aadmi Party had said Rahul Gandhi should take a decision about the seat-sharing with it considering the national situation, instead of "batting from behind" his party's Delhi unit.
At a public meeting in the Mustafabad area, Kejriwal claimed his party tried persuading the Congress to forge an alliance, but "it did not understand". Recently, Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit had said there's unanimity in the party against an alliance with the AAP for Lok Sabha polls in Delhi. "Congress (candidates) will lose their deposits in Delhi in Lok Sabha elections," Kejriwal claimed.
The Delhi CM, while addressing the gathering in minority-dominated Mustafabad, requested people to make sure that votes don't get split between the Congress and the AAP.
"Vote for the AAP in Delhi because only it can defeat the BJP in Lok Sabha elections," he said.
Amid a flip-flop over an alliance, the Aam Aadmi Party had said Rahul Gandhi should take a decision about the seat-sharing with it considering the national situation, instead of "batting from behind" his party's Delhi unit.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
-
Friday 21 December , 2018
Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
-
Sunday 03 March , 2019
For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Friday 21 December , 2018 Bikes, Technology And World Tours, In Conversation With Female Biker Dr. Maral Yazarloo
Sunday 03 March , 2019 For Women At Kumbh, Faith Triumphs Fear of Unwanted Gazes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
- Streaming Now: Ben Affleck in Triple Frontier, Idris Elba in Turn Up Charlie
- This is When Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt's Kalank Will Release
- India vs Australia: Changes on Cards as India Look to Overcome Ranchi Hiccup in Mohali
- Dhoni and Jadeja Produce a Stunning Run Out to Dismiss Maxwell in 3rd ODI
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results