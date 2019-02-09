Amid Fresh Controversy Over Rafale Aircraft Deal, Amit Shah Meets Manohar Parrikar

BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday met ailing Goa Chief Minister and senior party leader Manohar Parrikar at his residence at Dona Paula near here, an official said.Parrikar, 63, has been in and out of hospitals in Panaji, Mumbai, Delhi and the USA in the last one year, as aresult of which he could not attend his office.Parrikar, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, was recently discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.After arriving in Goa, Shah straightway went to the residence of Parrikar, an official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.