Amid Fresh Controversy Over Rafale Aircraft Deal, Amit Shah Meets Manohar Parrikar
Parrikar, who is suffering from a pancreatic ailment, was recently discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.
BJP President Amit Shah and Goa CM Manohar Parrikar at 'Atal Booth Karyakarta Sammelan' in Bambolim on Saturday. (Image: Twitter)
Panaji: BJP president Amit Shah on Saturday met ailing Goa Chief Minister and senior party leader Manohar Parrikar at his residence at Dona Paula near here, an official said.
Parrikar, 63, has been in and out of hospitals in Panaji, Mumbai, Delhi and the USA in the last one year, as a
result of which he could not attend his office.
After arriving in Goa, Shah straightway went to the residence of Parrikar, an official of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.
