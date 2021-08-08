Amid 'Go Back' Slogans, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee Reaches Tripura After Attack on Party Workers

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee rushed to Agartala on Sunday and reached the Khowai police station, where at least seven TMC members were already present. This comes a day after TMC alleged that its members were injured after being attacked by the ruling BJP.

Banerjee along with MP Dola Sen, Minister Bratyo Basu, and Kunal Ghosh stepped inside the station and demanded the FIR from the officer. “Show us the FIR? Show us the complaint? I will sit here. I know you have pressure on you but will sit here till you free them, I can sit here five days. You have Ashok Sthamba on your shoulder, not lotus,” Abhishek Banerjee said.

As they stepped, ‘go back’ slogans were heard from the other side. However, the situation is still the same. BJP Spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharjyo of TMC said, “they are doing drama here , they are using old CPI (M) people as well. They don’t have any base here. We have requested the govt to take action against those who are creating disturbance here and they will have to prove that they were attacked.” After West Bengal, Tripura is TMC-BJP’s new battlefield.

On Sunday morning, TMC claimed that the party workers who were attacked yesterday were arrested. Those injured are party leaders and workers such as Debangshu Bhattacharya, Sudip Raha, and Jaya Dutta from West Bengal. They were attacked Ambassa in Tripura’s Dhalai district, according to Trinamool spokesperson Kunal Ghosh.

“The miscreants attacked the car, in which I was also seated, with lathi (baton) and lethal weapons, and pelted the vehicle with stones. Their act shows that they have sensed defeat in next year’s assembly elections in the state," Mr Bhattacharya told reporters.

